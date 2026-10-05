Germany men’s national baseball team sweeps Czechia in Olomouc

The German men’s national baseball team completed a three-game sweep of hosts Czechia in Olomouc, securing a tight 1–0 victory on Sunday to close out their final preparation series ahead of the WBSC Premier12 Qualifier in Barcelona.

Late-Inning Execution Secures the Olomouc Sweep

Manager Jendrik Speer watched his squad grind through a pitching duel before breaking a scoreless tie in the eighth inning. Vinny Ahrens sparked the breakthrough with a leadoff single. Darrion Richards advanced him with a sacrifice bunt, setting the table for Tristan Russell. Russell delivered an RBI-single to drive in the game’s sole run, ensuring the sweep after earlier victories of 9:1 and 5:3.

That single run proved more than enough for a dominant German pitching staff. Starter Mark Harrison set the tone by allowing just two hits across three scoreless innings while striking out two. A parade of relievers—Simon Gross, Jacob Hilton, Tim Fischer, and Titus Von Kapff—kept the Czech bats quiet before Noah Lindt shut the door in the ninth inning to seal the win.

Shifting Focus to the WBSC Premier12 Qualifier in Barcelona

With the final tune-up complete, the national team turns its attention to a much larger international stage. The upcoming WBSC Premier12 Qualifier takes place next weekend in Barcelona. Germany will compete against host nation Spain, Colombia, and Italy for two available tickets to next year’s expanded 16-team main tournament.

All tournament fixtures will be broadcast live via gametime.sport, while complete statistics and schedules remain accessible on the official WBSC website.