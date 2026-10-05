MLB Postseason Odds: AL and NL Pennant Favorites and Race Breakdown

As the Major League Baseball postseason intensifies, DraftKings Sportsbook odds as of Oct. 5 place the Tampa Bay Rays at +160 to win the American League pennant, while the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the National League market at +135. Fox Sports reported these figures alongside the opening matchups of the Division Series across both leagues.

Rays and Dodgers Lead Postseason Betting Odds

AL East Edge: The Rays sit at +160 following a 1-0 win in Game 1 of the ALDS, putting pressure on the Yankees (+290).

The Rays sit at +160 following a 1-0 win in Game 1 of the ALDS, putting pressure on the Yankees (+290). NL Dominance: The Dodgers hold a +135 favorite tag despite a 1-1 series tie with the Braves, while the 100-win Brewers trail closely at +165.

The Dodgers hold a +135 favorite tag despite a 1-1 series tie with the Braves, while the 100-win Brewers trail closely at +165. Wild Card Momentum: The White Sox (+260) enter the ALDS undefeated after a wild-card sweep of Houston.

Rays Beat Yankees in Game 1

The Tampa Bay Rays outlasted the New York Yankees in the AL East regular season race and carried that momentum into the American League Division Series. Fox Sports reported that Tampa Bay secured a 1-0 victory in Game 1 through a pitching duel. That performance followed a dominant wild-card round where the Yankees outscored Boston 18-2 across two games, but the Bronx Bombers’ bats hit a wall against Tampa Bay’s staff.

On the other side of the bracket, the Chicago White Sox have yet to drop a postseason game. Fox Sports noted that the White Sox swept the Houston Astros in the wild-card round and claimed a 1-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in their ALDS matchup. Chicago holds the second-shorter AL pennant odds at +260, ahead of the Yankees at +290 and the Guardians at +550.

Brewers Chase First Franchise NL Pennant

The National League race centers on a tight battle between the Dodgers and the Brewers. However, the Dodgers currently find themselves tied 1-1 with the Atlanta Braves in their NLDS series.

Close behind the favorites, the Milwaukee Brewers sit at +165 after finishing the regular season with the best record in baseball. Fox Sports detailed that Milwaukee captured the first 100-win regular season in franchise history and took a 2-0 lead over the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. The Brewers are the only current National League team that has never won an NL pennant. The Atlanta Braves trail at +380, while the Padres face long-shot odds of +2000.

Team League Pennant Odds Current Series Status Tampa Bay Rays AL +160 Leading ALDS 1-0 Chicago White Sox AL +260 Leading ALDS 1-0 New York Yankees AL +290 Trailing ALDS 0-1 Cleveland Guardians AL +550 Trailing ALDS 0-1 Los Angeles Dodgers NL +135 Tied NLDS 1-1 Milwaukee Brewers NL +165 Leading NLDS 2-0 Atlanta Braves NL +380 Tied NLDS 1-1 San Diego Padres NL +2000 Trailing NLDS 0-2

As the Division Series games continue, the question remains whether the Brewers can convert their historic 100-win regular-season dominance into their first National League pennant, or if the postseason experience of clubs like the Dodgers and Yankees will prevail.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.