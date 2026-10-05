JR Nagoya Takashimaya hosts lottery for Mrs. GREEN APPLE collaboration

Line Lottery Rules for the Mrs. GREEN APPLE and Gelato Pique Collaboration

Shoppers hoping to secure merchandise from the Mrs. GREEN APPLE with GELATO PIQUE collection requires a strict pre-admission lottery hosted via the JR Nagoya Takashimaya event LINE account, jr-takashimaya.co.jp reported. To mitigate crowd congestion on October 20, the department store’s fourth-floor lingerie and relaxing shop will restrict access between 10:00 AM and 2:10 PM to winning lottery participants holding timed entry tickets.

Lottery Applications Open October 8

Applications open on October 8 at noon and close on October 12 at 6:00 PM. Prospective buyers must add the official JR Nagoya Takashimaya event LINE account and agree to the terms of service during the digital application process. The department store will announce lottery results on October 16 around noon. Applicants can select up to eight distinct 30-minute time slots across the restricted hours, though winning tickets are strictly capped at a single time slot per person.

Timed Entry Slots Limit Product Availability

Approved entry times run in 30-minute rotation blocks from 10:10 AM to 2:10 PM. JR Nagoya Takashimaya explicitly noted that holding a reservation guarantees entry time but does not secure product availability, as stock limitations mean popular items may sell out during earlier timeframes. Purchases are capped at one item per color and size for each product per customer. Visitors seeking entry after 2:10 PM can obtain same-day paper admission tickets directly at the fourth-floor Gelato Pique shop, subject to crowd conditions.