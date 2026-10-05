Visa and ADI Foundation Partner to Explore Blockchain Payment Infrastructure

Visa is linking arms with the Abu Dhabi-based ADI Foundation to map out how blockchain architecture can plug directly into its global payment network, setting off a fresh round of institutional trials for digital asset settlement.

Teams Evaluate Digital Payment Solutions and Blockchain Interfaces

The exploratory agreement stems from a prior Memorandum of Cooperation. The joint effort centers squarely on digital payment solutions, underlying payment infrastructure, and supporting transaction flows for digital assets.

Teams from both organizations are evaluating mechanisms aimed at making payment flows faster and more efficient. At the same time, they are assessing technical architectures capable of managing digital asset transactions while studying how existing electronic payment networks can interface with blockchain systems without forcing financial institutions to rip out and replace their legacy infrastructure.

Vira Platonova, Visa’s senior vice president and global head of money movement, pointed directly to the shifting currents of institutional value exchange.

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The way money moves is evolving rapidly, Platonova stated, emphasizing that the partnership will evaluate opportunities across businesses, consumers, and the broader payments sector by pairing Visa’s network experience with ADI’s distributed ledger technology.

Focusing on Compliance and Interoperability

For its part, the ADI Foundation has built its technology around core institutional requirements. These priorities include policy compliance, system interoperability, and day-to-day operational stability.

Svyatoslav Senyuta, ADI Foundation's Chief Business Officer, argued that the next phase of digital finance relies on infrastructure capable of working directly with institutions that already move capital on a global scale. The ongoing collaboration will specifically examine how blockchain-based infrastructure and electronic payment networks might complement one another.

Global Stablecoin Pilots Set the Stage

This initiative lands alongside a broader push by Visa into digital asset settlement throughout 2026. Earlier this month, a live pilot demonstrated stablecoin utility when Lloyds Corporate Markets Jersey used USDC purchased through the UK-regulated digital asset exchange Archax to settle $750,000 in payment obligations with Visa.

That single transaction completed in under an hour, successfully testing whether blockchain-based dollars can handle round-the-clock settlement when conventional banking hours are shuttered.

Beyond the UK, Visa has pursued a geographically diverse institutional strategy for blockchain integration. An August agreement with South Korea’s Shinhan Financial Group focused on stablecoin payment infrastructure, spanning trials for issuance, transfers, and redemption. Shortly after, Dunamu and Visa agreed to explore stablecoin payments, cross-border remittances, and artificial intelligence-based financial services.

Unanswered Questions on the Horizon

Despite the rapid pace of experimentation, the partnership between Visa and the ADI Foundation remains strictly exploratory. Neither partner has announced a specific blockchain network, stablecoin asset, commercial product, or launch timeline.

While ADI Chain focuses primarily on stablecoins and real-world assets within the MENA region, neither company has confirmed whether this specific ledger will actually underpin the joint evaluation.