Aliko Dangote’s Planned Lamu Refinery: Economic Boon or Environmental Threat?

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has broken ground on a planned $16 billion petroleum refinery and petrochemicals zone in Lamu, Kenya, sparking intense debate among regional leaders, environmentalists, and tourism operators over industrial expansion along the 700-year-old Swahili trading port’s pristine coastline.

For centuries, the low-slung shoreline of Lamu Old Town has remained remarkably resistant to change. That character faces a challenge as the industrialist pursues an expansive East African footprint, seeking to replicate the massive scale of his Nigerian operations in a region caught between economic ambition and ecological preservation.

Aliko Dangote's Full Speech during the East African Oil Refinery Groundbreaking, Lamu

From Lagos to Lamu: Scaling the Dangote Industrial Blueprint

The Lamu groundbreaking ceremony, attended by Kenyan President William Ruto and regional heads of state, marks the latest move in a decades-long industrial expansion across Africa. DW.com reported that Dangote’s business empire now spans at least 17 African countries, encompassing cement, fertilizer, petrochemicals, logistics, ports, energy, and infrastructure. The strategy relies on producing locally at an enormous scale, controlling the supply chain, and expanding across borders—a formula proven by the launch of his Obajana cement plant in 2007 and the commissioning of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos.

That Lagos facility generated more than $13 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026 alone, according to the refinery’s 2026 IPO prospectus cited by DW.com. Now, the billionaire is turning his sights eastward, committing to $50 billion in planned investments in Lamu through 2030 across infrastructure, minerals, ports, power, and petrochemicals. The proposed refinery is designed to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, generate roughly 1,000 megawatts of power, and produce base oil over a 40-month construction window.

Financing the East African Energy Corridor

The multibillion-dollar project found its catalyst through a private proposal delivered to Dangote’s home by Samaila Zubairu, president and CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). Zubairu, a former Dangote executive, connected Kenyan ambitions for domestic refining with the industrialist’s capital-raising machinery. After feasibility studies evaluated several locations—including Tanga in Tanzania—Lamu emerged as the preferred site for the massive undertaking.

Zubairu argued at a recent Lagos investment event that large-scale industrialization acts as a direct rejection of traditional economic models. “The Dangote refinery is more than a refinery. It is a rejection of the idea that Africa must remain permanently dependent on exporting crude oil, importing refined products, and exporting jobs in between,” Zubairu said.

Photo: DW.com

Project Detail Specification Estimated Investment $15 billion to $17 billion Crude Processing Capacity 700,000 barrels per day Power Generation Target 1,000 megawatts Target Completion Window 40 months Initial Equipment Delivery Timeline 110 pieces over 60 days

Regional Divergence: Uganda’s Separate Refinery Path

While regional leaders gathered in Kenya to celebrate the groundbreaking, neighboring states are charting distinct paths. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni voiced support for the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery during the Lamu ceremony, but confirmed that Kampala will not take a financial stake in the venture. Instead, Uganda intends to pursue its own domestic refinery in the oil-rich Albertine Graben town of Hoima.

“In Lamu, I support the project by Dangote, but will not invest here. I want to discuss with Tanzania President Suluhu Samia and find out what is happening in Tanga,” Museveni stated. Museveni questioned the financial logic of funding Lamu over generating local jobs and tax revenues for Ugandans, while simultaneously pointing to Iran’s multiple operating refineries to argue that regional market demand can sustain several facilities at once.

President William Ruto's speech during the groundbreaking ceremony of Dangote refinery in Lamu

Kenya Project Divides Local Stakeholders over Industrial Growth

Back on the ground in Kenya, the project divides local stakeholders. Economically minded officials champion the endeavor for the employment opportunities and industrial infrastructure it promises to bring to the coastline. Conversely, tourism operators and environmentalists warn of potential ecological and cultural disruption to Lamu and neighboring islands, threatening a remote site designated by the United Nations as a global treasure.

Despite local anxieties, the industrial momentum continues unabated. Dangote described the groundbreaking as “an act of faith, a beginning of an industrial city borne from ideas to reality,” noting that roughly 110 pieces of heavy equipment are scheduled to arrive at the site over a 60-day window, augmenting machinery that arrived earlier in the week.

Dangote awaahidi wakazi wa Lamu kuwa kiwanda cha kusafisha mafuta kitawapa nafasi za ajira