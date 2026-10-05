N Chandrasekaran: India Needs Advanced Manufacturing for Long-Term Growth

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated on Monday that India requires sustained investments in advanced manufacturing and energy security to maintain long-term economic growth amid global uncertainty. Speaking at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium, he emphasized that executing the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision depends on building world-class infrastructure, institutions, and intellectual property.

India Must Transition to End-To-End Manufacturing Capabilities

Industrial Evolution: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stresses that India must transition from assembly-led operations to end-to-end manufacturing capabilities.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stresses that India must transition from assembly-led operations to end-to-end manufacturing capabilities. Ecosystem Quality: Achieving global standards requires deep integration of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the entire supply chain.

Shifting From Assembly to Full Product Capabilities

During his address at the 2026 edition of the IFQM Symposium, Chandrasekaran outlined the structural changes necessary for the domestic economy. The Tata Sons leader noted that the country’s economic expansion has remained steady over recent years, supported by rising domestic demand across sectors such as auto, power, cement, and credit. However, he argued that maintaining this trajectory requires moving beyond simple product assembly.

“India, he said, will also need to move from assembly-of-products-led growth to a country that can manufacture and ship a full product range of capabilities with an end-to-end capability.” This evolution involves creating a strong SME segment through assembly-led foundations while simultaneously building comprehensive engineering and supply chain standards.

Energy Security and Precision Jobs Support Economic Stability

To support long-term economic stability, Chandrasekaran highlighted two critical pillars: reliable power resources and specialized employment opportunities. Shifting the labor force from low-productivity agricultural sectors into modern manufacturing and services requires deliberate capital deployment into human capital and precision job creation.

“Energy security must be ensured because that is going to be fundamental for growth,” Chandrasekaran said at the symposium. He added that the country needs a transformation mirroring global standards seen in manufacturing powerhouses like Germany and companies like Toyota, where rigorous end-to-end quality control dictates every tier of the supplier network.

Strategic Focus Area Key Objective Target Impact Advanced Manufacturing Transition from assembly to end-to-end production Higher-productivity industrial workforce Energy Security Secure fundamental resources for industrial scaling Sustained macroeconomic stability Supply Chain Quality Integrate SMEs and standardize component engineering Global market competitiveness

Integrating Sustainable Processes Into the Industrial Framework

Beyond output volume and component precision, the Tata Sons chief said sustainability must be embedded directly into industrial operations. Integrating sustainable manufacturing processes will help build a specialized pool of experts capable of influencing global industry standards.

As Indian companies work toward the government's long-term developmental goals, establishing strong intellectual property and localized institutional capability remains paramount. The ongoing expansion across credit, automotive, and infrastructure metrics provides the necessary baseline for these structural upgrades, provided that targeted investments in advanced technical capabilities keep pace with rising domestic demand.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.