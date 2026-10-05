Samsung powers Galaxy A18 4G with unannounced Exynos 1610

Samsung’s unannounced Exynos 1610 (S5E8365) system-on-chip powers the quietly launched Galaxy A18 4G smartphone, defying expectations of a MediaTek processor and outperforming the Exynos 1330 in graphics tests despite dropping 5G connectivity.

Exynos 1610 Uses 5nm Process with LPDDR4X Memory

The Exynos 1610 is fabricated on Samsung Foundry’s 5nm (5LPE) process node, matching the physical manufacturing scale of the Exynos 1330. NanoReview notes an ARMv8.2-A instruction set across both processors, with the Exynos 1610 carrying a thermal design power (TDP) sustained power limit of 6W compared to the Exynos 1330’s 5W.

Memory handling diverges significantly between the two Samsung silicon variants. While the Exynos 1330 supports LPDDR5 RAM up to 3200 MHz yielding a max bandwidth of 25.6 GB/s, the Exynos 1610 drops down to LPDDR4X memory operating at 2133 MHz with a 17 GB/s maximum bandwidth. On the Galaxy A18 4G, the processor pairs with slower eMMC 5.1 storage standards rather than faster UFS flash memory configurations.

Exynos 1610 Doubles GPU Cores for Higher Performance

The defining architectural change in the Exynos 1610 sits within its graphical processing unit. The chip houses a Mali-G68 MP4 GPU featuring four shading cores running at 897 MHz, doubling the core count of the two-core Mali-G68 MP2 found in the Exynos 1330. This hardware shift delivers 229.6 Gigaflops of single-precision floating-point performance against the older chip’s 121.5 Gigaflops.

NanoReview benchmarks place the overall chip scores nearly neck-and-neck, with AnTuTu 11 totals registering at 608,564 for the Exynos 1610 and 607,489 for the Exynos 1330. The hardware maintains consistent stability under sustained graphics loads without thermal throttling.

Specification / Benchmark Exynos 1610 Exynos 1330 Process Node 5nm (5LPE) 5nm (5LPE) CPU Configuration 2x A78 (2.4GHz) + 6x A55 (2GHz) 2x A78 (2.4GHz) + 6x A55 (2GHz) GPU Mali-G68 MP4 (897 MHz) Mali-G68 MP2 (949 MHz) Max Memory Bandwidth 17 GB/s (LPDDR4X) 25.6 GB/s (LPDDR5) AnTuTu 11 Total Score 608,564 607,489 Geekbench 6 Single / Multi 953 / 2,144 (Galaxy A18) Comparable single/multi

Exynos 1610 Adds 4K Recording but Drops 5G

Beyond raw graphics compute, the Exynos 1610 integrates an upgraded image signal processor and multimedia format codec. The internal ISP supports 4K video recording at 60fps, a feature natively built into the silicon. The multimedia block also adds native VP9 hardware decoding.

Cellular connectivity represents the primary hardware trade-off. The Exynos 1610 relies strictly on an integrated 4G LTE Cat. 18 modem capable of 2,550 Mbps downlinks and 1,280 Mbps uplinks, omitting the 5G cellular connectivity present in predecessor chips like the Exynos 1280 and 1330. Samsung has not yet published official product documentation or data sheets for the Exynos 1610 on its corporate web portal.