Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Joins Fox News as Contributor

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has signed on as an on-air contributor for Fox News, stepping into her new media role just weeks after departing the Trump administration to focus on her young family. The network announced that the 29-year-old will begin providing commentary and analysis across all Fox News Media platforms starting November 1.

Leavitt’s appointment arrives amid a complex backdrop of network-administration dynamics. Her new role was made public just days after President Donald Trump publicly criticized Fox News for omitting live coverage of several campaign rallies ahead of the midterm elections, singling out the network’s editorial decisions on social media.

Despite occasional friction between the president and the Rupert Murdoch-owned network, the pipeline between Fox properties and the administration remains strong.

Inside the Fox News Media Appointment

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott highlighted Leavitt’s background when announcing the hire, pointing to her high-profile deployment during both the presidential campaign trail and the West Wing press office.

Photo: yahoo.com

“Karoline’s firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape,” Scott said in a statement. “We look forward to her providing our audience with authentic and sharp insight across all Fox News Media platforms.”

Contributors for major cable news networks typically participate as guest analysts when booked for individual broadcasts. In her own statement reported by The New York Times, Leavitt expressed gratitude for the platform, promising to bring the direct style that marked her tenure.

“I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms,” Leavitt said.

Karoline Leavitt joins Fox News as contributor | The US Sun

Leavitt Leaves White House to Spend Time with Family

Leavitt stepped down from her position as press secretary in late August, becoming the youngest person in history to hold the demanding West Wing post. At the time of her departure, President Trump noted on social media that she was leaving to spend time with her family, stating that the decision was one he understood and respected while designating her as a top outside adviser.

Leavitt gave birth to her daughter, Viviana, in May, sharing her balancing act as a working mother in a demanding public office. When announcing her exit, she noted on social media that she could not be the mother her two young children deserved while maintaining the constant energy required of the press secretary role.

Before her time in the second-term White House, Leavitt served as national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and ran as the Republican congressional candidate in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in 2022. Earlier in her career, she worked in Trump’s first administration as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary, in addition to a stint as communications director for then-House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Photo: tvinsider.com

Former Trump Officials Move to Fox News Programming

Leavitt’s transition to cable news places her among a growing group of officials who have moved easily between Trump’s orbit and Fox programming. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth previously hosted weekend broadcasts on the network, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy worked for Fox Business before joining the cabinet.

At the same time, the relationship between the network and the commander-in-chief has faced sharp public tests. Days before Leavitt’s new role was confirmed, Trump took to social media to complain that Fox News ignored packed rallies in Ohio, Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma, accusing the network of favoring other topics and drawing parallels to past editorial shakeups.

Despite these tensions, Leavitt has maintained a prominent presence across conservative media and political events since leaving her official government post.

As she prepares for her official debut on November 1, Leavitt remains firmly embedded in the MAGA movement, utilizing her new platform to sustain the high-visibility public advocacy she promised upon leaving the West Wing.