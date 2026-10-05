FHP Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver After Highway 29 Pileup

The Florida Highway Patrol is actively searching for the driver of a silver Hyundai Santa Fe who allegedly triggered a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash on Highway 29 before fleeing the scene. The incident occurred on Monday, September 28, bringing sudden traffic disruptions to a busy corridor just outside Pensacola.

According to state troopers, the multi-vehicle collision took place at approximately 2:59 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 29, just south of West Detroit Boulevard. Investigators established that two sports utility vehicles and a pickup truck pulling a trailer were traveling north in the second lane at the time, while a fourth SUV remained stopped facing north in the third lane.

The sequence of events began when the 48-year-old Molino driver of the pickup truck brought the vehicle to a halt. The SUV directly behind the truck immediately began slowing down to match traffic. However, a third SUV failed to decelerate in time, crashing forcefully into the slowing and stopped vehicles.

Dashcam and Business Surveillance Capture Suspect Vehicle

Investigators stated that the driver of the SUV responsible for the impact abandoned the location immediately after the collision. No injuries were reported among any of the individuals involved in the pileup, a group that included a 45-year-old man from Molino, a 55-year-old Cantonment man, and several residents from Pensacola.

During the ensuing inquiry, state troopers secured vital digital evidence from multiple sources. Footage was recovered from the pickup truck’s onboard dash camera as well as from exterior security systems operated by Carpenter’s Campers and Ridgeline Roofing.

Authorities have identified the suspect vehicle as a 2017 to 2018 silver Hyundai Santa Fe bearing an unknown Florida license plate. The automobile sustained noticeable front-end damage during the impact and may carry black paint transfer from the collision.

Troopers Appeal for Public Assistance

Law enforcement officials describe the wanted driver as a white male, roughly in his late 50s or older. Investigators are urging anyone with pertinent information regarding the identity of the motorist or the whereabouts of the silver SUV to step forward.

Individuals who can assist with the ongoing case are encouraged to contact authorities by dialing *347 or by reaching out via email to Trooper Colten Van Pelt at [email protected].