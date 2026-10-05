Scotland Faces Planning Battles Over AI Data Centre Boom

Scotland faces a growing planning battle over at least 23 proposed hyperscale AI data centres. While supporters promise thousands of jobs and billions in investment, opponents worry about massive electricity demands, water consumption, visual changes to the land, and continuous low-frequency noise from cooling systems.

The Scale of the Proposed Data Centre Rush in Scotland

Behind every online transaction, artificial intelligence query, and web search sits a warehouse-sized facility packed with computer servers, flashing indicator lights, and cooling fans. While Scotland’s existing data infrastructure remains relatively modest—such as DataVita’s 12MW installation in Airdrie—tech firms are now pursuing vast hyperscale data centres designed to power the next generation of artificial intelligence.

Across the country, dozens of projects are working their way through planning or pre-planning stages. According to the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and analysis by Action to Protect Rural Scotland, roughly 25 to 28 data centre proposals are currently plotted across maps, representing a capacity of over 8GW. The speed of this rush has surprised observers, with researchers pointing out that Scotland’s current total data centre capacity sits just above 30MW.

Some of the individual footprints are immense. A planning-in-principle application has been put forward by CX Tech for a £16.5bn campus located at the former nuclear site at Chapelcross in Dumfries and Galloway. That proposal alone would comprise eight data centres and a training facility, delivering up to 1,000MW of capacity with buildings standing up to 40 meters high. Another major proposal in Fife’s Auchtertool would span 60 hectares—roughly the size of 84 football pitches—and deliver 600MW, matching the scale of the neighboring village.

Photo: theukpulse.co.uk

Scotland Uses Wind Power Surpluses for Data Centres

Scotland’s appeal to data centre developers rests largely on its renewable energy sector. The country generates substantial electricity from wind power, recording 38.4 terawatt-hours of renewable generation in 2024. Because the existing grid lacks sufficient transmission capacity to move all of that power south, much of it is frequently curtailed.

According to estimates from Octopus Energy’s Wasted Wind tracker, Britain spent roughly £1.47bn in 2025 on curtailing wind generation and replacing lost power elsewhere.

Proponents argue that siting heavy energy users like data centres near these generation hubs could put that surplus power to work. The National Energy System Operator noted that Scotland produces significant amounts of clean, home-grown electricity that is vital for Britain’s energy security, suggesting that clearer planning for infrastructure demand could reduce network pressure and cut costs for consumers.

Photo: scotsman.com

Yet experts caution that wind surpluses do not guarantee clean operations. During low-wind periods or heavy cloud cover, operators might need to fire up fossil fuel power stations to maintain uninterrupted server uptime. Furthermore, Dr Callum MacIver, a research fellow at the University of Strathclyde, warned a Holyrood committee that the current queue to connect to the power grid is almost unfeasibly large , leaving it very unlikely that all proposed developments will follow through.

Grassroots Movements Oppose Data Centre Infrastructure Strains

As proposals multiply across the Central Belt and the Scottish Borders, a grassroots movement has grown in opposition. Critics and the Scottish Greens have called for a moratorium on large data centre developments, arguing that projects requiring between 4.5 and 6 gigawatts of power—should all 24 major projects reach full potential—would undermine climate targets and strain infrastructure.

Water consumption and continuous noise represent two other major friction points. While the technology sector points to closed-loop cooling systems that recycle water much like an automobile radiator, analysts remain uncertain about the cumulative strain hyperscale installations would place on drinking water supplies. Meanwhile, thousands of server cooling fans generate a low, constant hum that runs 24 hours a day, raising sleep-disruption concerns among nearby residents.

Photo: heraldscotland.com

Three Developers Drive Hyperscale Applications in Scotland

Three primary developers drive the current wave of hyperscale applications: DataVita, Apatura, and ILI Group. Among them, only DataVita brings prior delivery experience within Scotland, having built a facility at Chapelhall. Other firms specialize in securing sites, packaging planning consents, and transferring them to infrastructure operators.

That zone forms part of an £8bn UK government investment package designed to create 3,400 jobs, roughly 800 of which are expected directly in artificial intelligence alongside 50 apprenticeships.

As these planning battles accelerate, regulations are changing. Following the classification of data infrastructure as having national importance—permitting certain projects to fast-track through central government—the Scottish government introduced new rules.