Average five-year fixed mortgage rate hits 6% for first time in three years

British mortgage borrowers face mounting financial pressure as average five-year fixed rates reach 6% for the first time in three years, driven by global bond market volatility, rising swap rates, and economic fallout from the Iran war.

Homebuyers seeking affordable borrowing options are being locked out as the average interest rate on a new five-year fixed home loan has climbed to 6.00%. According to financial data from Moneyfacts, this matches levels last seen in September 2023. Two-year fixed residential rates sit just behind at 5.98%, matching highs from December 2023.

Surging wholesale funding costs and gilt yields drove the rapid climb, putting immediate pressure on major High Street lenders.

Sub-5% Mortgage Deals Vanish

Moneyfacts recorded a 99% plunge in the number of residential fixed-rate mortgages priced below 5%. Products fell from 1,494 at the start of September to just nine across Great Britain; including products restricted to Northern Ireland, the total dropped from 1,691 down to 107.

Photo: Theguardian

Major lenders responded to wholesale market pressures with multiple rounds of pricing increases throughout September. Barclays adjusted rates upward four times during the month. HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Nationwide, NatWest, Santander, and TSB each raised selected fixed rates on three separate occasions.

The past few weeks have seen pricing margins among major lenders come under immediate pressure from renewed swap rate volatility. As wholesale funding costs climb on the back of rising gilt yields, fixed rate adjustments are somewhat inevitable. Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts

Average fixed mortgage rates rising back to three-year highs will be disastrous news for borrowers, said Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts. She added that Borrowers who were hoping mortgage rates would stabilise will be disappointed, and noted that anyone coming to the end of a fixed deal would be wise to seek advice and compare deals carefully.

Mortgage Rates At 3 Year Highs 10/5/26

The availability of sub-5% variable-rate mortgages has remained relatively stable while fixed deals under 5% have all but disappeared. This has led some borrowers to choose deals that track the Bank of England base rate. Paula Higgins, CEO of HomeOwners Alliance, said that rising rates could see some borrowers facing mortgage payment increases of nearly £2,000 per year.

Geopolitical Shocks Trigger Bond Turmoil

The sudden repricing of British home loans is part of a wider international financial squeeze.

For borrowers, today’s moves add to pressure that has been building for weeks. Nicholas Mendes, mortgage manager at John Charcol

Repayments Climb as Fixed Deals Expire

Bank of England projections indicate that more than five million households face increased monthly mortgage repayments by the end of 2028. Nearly 750,000 people whose fixed-rate mortgages are due to expire this year face an average increase of £170 per month.

Mortgage Type Average Rate Monthly Cost Annual Difference Five-year fix (current) 6.00% Five-year fix (previous) 4.94% Two-year fix (current) 5.98% £1,608 Two-year fix (previous) 4.85% £1,440

Richard Merrett watched his multi-year fixed rate of 1.14% approach expiration. He described a feeling of helplessness as inflation pressures continue without an end to the Iran war.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

I am worried. Why wouldn’t you be when mortgage costs are trebling? Richard Merrett, UK mortgage broker

Ian Harris, president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark, noted that buyers remain highly sensitive to borrowing costs. He stated that the rapid disappearance of sub-5% deals will inevitably add further pressure to affordability.