St. Petersburg Mayor Secures $173 Million in Funding

Two years after Hurricane Milton battered Florida, St. Petersburg is receiving $173 million in new federal funding to repair damaged homes, rebuild properties, and support ongoing recovery efforts across the city. Mayor Ken Welch announced the allocation during an October 9, 2026 press conference covered by FOX 13 Tampa Bay, noting that the storm inflicted unprecedented damage on local infrastructure and housing.

Unprecedented Devastation Across the City

Hurricane Milton struck St. Petersburg with a force the city had not previously experienced, according to Mayor Welch. Within hours, the severe weather damaged thousands of homes and local businesses. The storm forced the city to shut down its water reclamation facilities for the first time, tore the roof completely off Tropicana Field, and sent a large construction crane crashing into a downtown building.

Targeted Housing Investments and Total Aid

Out of the $173 million newly allocated to St. Petersburg, over $120 million is strictly designated for housing needs. City officials will use these funds to rehab damaged residences and construct new homes in areas where rehabilitation is impossible. This injection of capital brings the total federal aid directed toward the city’s recovery to $340 million.

Additional HUD funding coming to St. Pete residents impacted by Hurricane Milton

Streamlining the Sunrise St. Pete Program

Residents awaiting assistance through the Sunrise St. Pete program will see automated processing for their paperwork. The mayor confirmed that individuals whose applications were previously denied do not need to resubmit their documents. City staff will automatically review those files, though applicants should anticipate a wait time of up to four months for processing.

Sunrise St Pete Program Processes Thousands of Applications

The Sunrise St. Pete program has logged 2,600 applications to date, with approximately 1,666 currently under active review. Once the city approves an application, officials estimate a four-month turnaround window to complete home rebuilds, though timelines will vary depending on individual resident needs.

Biden pledges federal support for communities damaged by Hurricane Milton

Deploying Emergency Personnel Northward

Even as recovery work continues at home, St. Petersburg is dispatching emergency personnel outward. Twenty St. Petersburg firefighters are traveling north to the Florida Panhandle to assist with relief operations as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in the region.