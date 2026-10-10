Felice Pirozzi Exonerated in Antonia Francesca Tucci Death

Antonia Francesca Tucci, a 24-year-old from Afragola, died in the intensive care unit of the Cardarelli Hospital in Naples on July 3, following surgery performed in intramoenia within the public facility. According to Il Mattino and Fanpage.it, a technical autopsy report filed on October 5, 2026, officially clears the surgical team of professional liability.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Surgical Clearance: Independent forensic consultants found that the initial pre-operative evaluation, decision to operate, and execution of the primary surgery met all established clinical standards.

Independent forensic consultants found that the initial pre-operative evaluation, decision to operate, and execution of the primary surgery met all established clinical standards. Management of Post-Operative Complications: The medical team promptly identified a subsequent complication requiring a second operation, which experts deemed necessary, timely, and correctly executed.

The medical team promptly identified a subsequent complication requiring a second operation, which experts deemed necessary, timely, and correctly executed. Absence of Professional Negligence: The formal medical-legal review concluded that the patient’s death was not caused by diagnostic errors, procedural mistakes, or omissions by the attending physicians.

Forensic Autopsy Findings Exonerate Chief Surgeon Felice Pirozzi

The technical autopsy report, deposited on October 5, 2026, explicitly excludes professional liability for Dr. Felice Pirozzi, director of general surgery at the Cardarelli Hospital in Naples, alongside two members of his surgical team. Attorney Gabriele Di Criscio, representing Pirozzi, released a statement detailing the conclusions of the court-appointed medical consultants, as reported by Il Mattino and Fanpage.it. The legal inquiry opened by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office—led by prosecutor Mario Canale—initially placed the three medical professionals on the register of suspects following the young patient’s death.

Judicial Review and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Following the death of the 24-year-old patient on July 3 in the intensive care unit, the public prosecutor seized the body and ordered a mandatory forensic autopsy to establish the exact chain of events. The investigation encompasses the actions taken during both the initial surgical intervention in intramoenia and the subsequent emergency procedure.

Francesca Antonia Tucci dies at Cardarelli, sit-in outside the hospital: “Justice”

Clinical Phase Evaluated Action Consultant Conclusion Preoperative Patient assessment and surgical indication Correct management and protocol adherence Primary Surgery Execution of the initial procedure Proper technical execution Postoperative Care Identification and treatment of complications requiring a second surgery Timely, correct, and free of professional censure