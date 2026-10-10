Training Reduces Postpartum Depression in Women Who’ve Given Birth Before

Prenatal affective cognitive training may reduce postpartum depression risk among women with previous births, with incidence dropping to 5.3% compared to 34.6% of women who had not received the training, according to research presented at the ECNP Congress in Munich and detailed by News-Medical. The randomized controlled trial evaluated 147 high-risk pregnant participants.

Decoding the Clinical Takeaway for Expectant Mothers

Targeted Prevention: A 5-week computerized and virtual reality program focusing on infant emotional cues lowered subsequent postpartum depression rates.

A 5-week computerized and virtual reality program focusing on infant emotional cues lowered subsequent postpartum depression rates. Parity Dependency: The protective effect was observed specifically in multiparous women—those who had previously given birth—rather than first-time mothers.

The protective effect was observed specifically in multiparous women—those who had previously given birth—rather than first-time mothers. Cognitive Processing: Researchers note that the intervention works by shaping how pregnant individuals process emotional data and prepare for difficult infant interactions.

Randomized Trial Details and Parity-Specific Outcomes

Postpartum depression remains a severe mood condition impacting roughly 1 in 7 women following childbirth. Unlike transient “baby blues,” this clinical disorder carries serious risks for maternal wellbeing, family stability, and infant safety. To test a preventive model, researchers enrolled 147 pregnant women identified as being at heightened risk of developing the condition within the Copenhagen area.

Participants were randomly assigned to either receive care as usual or undergo prenatal affective cognitive training (PACT). Out of the initial cohort, follow-up data was secured for 121 participants, split between 54 in the PACT intervention arm and 67 in the usual-care group. The intervention relied on individual computerized and virtual reality sessions administered across a 5-week span. Expectant mothers practiced identifying, interpreting, and reacting to infant emotional cues, rehearsing responses to challenging scenarios before birth.

Real Stories of Postpartum Depression: Two Women Share Their Journey

While the overall cohort showed general trends favoring the intervention, statistical significance emerged most starkly when researchers stratified by parity. Among women who had given birth previously, only 5.3% experienced postpartum depression after completing the training, contrasted against 34.6% in the corresponding control group. Anne Juul Bjertrup of the NEAD Centre in Copenhagen explained the unexpected divergence during the presentation at the Ecnp Congress.

The strongest finding was among women who had previously given birth, which was something we didn’t expect. One possible explanation is that the intervention asked participants to imagine their future infant and interactions with their baby while completing emotional and cognitive exercises. Women who already have the experience of giving birth may have had a more concrete reference point for these tasks.

Study Arm Participant Group Postpartum Depression Incidence PACT Intervention Previous Births (Multiparous) 5.3% Usual Care Previous Births (Multiparous) 34.6% PACT Intervention All Participants Not Statistically Significant Overall

Broader Clinical Implications and Expert Evaluation

The findings point to a shift in how clinicians might conceptualize perinatal mental health. Rather than viewing postpartum depression strictly as a product of prenatal mood states, the data suggests that emotional processing mechanisms during pregnancy serve as an actionable target for early intervention.

Dr Benedetta Vai, adjunct professor in Psychiatry at Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele in Italy and a core member of the ECNP network in perinatal psychiatry, offered perspective on the mechanics of the trial. She noted that the virtual reality and cognitive exercises helped participants read infant cues with greater positivity, establishing a mutual regulation dynamic between mother and infant early on. Vai emphasized that tuning in to a newborn while managing a toddler presents unique hurdles for mothers with existing children.

Despite the promising reductions in risk, researchers say the work remains indicative. Postpartum depression is driven by a complex matrix of biological and psychosocial variables. Larger clinical trials are required to confirm the parity-specific results, isolate which specific components of the PACT intervention drive efficacy, and evaluate direct impacts on the mother-infant relationship.

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