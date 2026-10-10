Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for IceCube design

Francis Halzen, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for his leadership in developing the IceCube Neutrino Observatory. The award recognizes his work in transforming a cubic kilometer of Antarctic ice into a massive telescope capable of detecting high-energy neutrinos from deep space. The Swedish Academy granted the honor for the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin. The prize includes 12 million Swedish kronor, approximately $1 million, and marks Halzen as the eleventh Belgian Nobel laureate. Born in Tienen in 1944, he moved to Wisconsin in 1971 for what was intended to be a six-month stay.

Building a Kilometer-Scale Telescope in Antarctic Ice

The Nobel Committee recognized Halzen for his vision in constructing IceCube, a project that relies on 5,160 digital optical modules buried between 1,500 and 2,500 meters beneath the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. Under the station, the ice is so stable and transparent that it allows for the registration of signals impossible to capture on the surface. This installation, which represents the first neutrino detector with a gigaton mass, is the result of a project Halzen formally proposed in 1988. His work with neutrinos dates back to the mid-1980s, when he studied telescope designs with his then-postdoctoral researcher Enrique Zas, now a professor at the University of Santiago de Compostela. The facility functions by capturing the faint light produced when neutrinos—ghostly, near-massless particles—interact with the ice to create muons. These particles are the second most abundant in the universe, yet they are notoriously difficult to track because they rarely interact with matter.

Photo: BBC

The Physics of Detecting Ghost Particles

Detecting neutrinos requires shielding against cosmic radiation that would otherwise overwhelm the sensors. By placing the array deep within the glacial ice, the IceCube collaboration ensures that only particles with enough energy to penetrate the earth’s crust are recorded. Research confirms that neutrinos originate from extreme environments, such as the surroundings of black holes and supernova explosions. The observatory has successfully identified specific cosmic sources, including the blazar TXS 0506+056, after researchers shared coordinates with other global observatories during what Halzen described as an “act of desperation” to find a matching signal. Data confirms that while thousands of modules are installed, only one has failed despite the extreme working temperatures near -15 degrees Celsius. In reality, researchers stationed at the site during the winter often face conditions far more severe, with temperatures dropping below -60 degrees Celsius.

Advancing Optogenetics and Molecular Chirality

The Nobel Prize in Medicine honored the development of optogenetics, a technique that uses light to control specific neurons. This field emerged from the study of Chlamydomonas algae, where Karl Deisseroth adapted light-sensitive proteins to manipulate neuronal activity. In chemistry, the Nobel Prize recognized advancements in understanding molecular asymmetry, or chirality. Work by Kenso Soai demonstrated how small imbalances in molecular orientation can be amplified, a discovery that offers clues into why biological systems favor specific mirror-image structures over others.

The Role of Chance in Scientific Discovery

Halzen himself noted that while luck played a role in his success, unless you dare, you cannot have luck. Other researchers, such as Asen Christov, had previously observed excess signals, though they lacked the precision to identify the specific source at the time.

Future Directions for Neutrino Astronomy

The IceCube collaboration now includes more than 450 researchers across 14 countries, all working to refine the sensitivity of the detector. The current data helps confirm the Standard Model of particle physics at energy levels that are impossible to replicate in Earth-based accelerators. As reported, ongoing research aims to determine if the neutrino is its own antiparticle, a characteristic known as a Majorana particle, which would require observing a rare process called neutrinoless double beta decay. Despite his central role in the project, Halzen has never actually traveled to the South Pole.