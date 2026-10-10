Thousands of security personnel deployed as Delhi braces for ‘cockroach’ protest

Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel locked down central Delhi on October 10, 2026, ahead of a youth-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a controversial voter list revision.

Authorities turned parts of the Indian capital into a fortified zone on Saturday, deploying tens of thousands of security forces, shuttering dozens of metro stations, and cancelling long-distance trains.

Security Clampdown and Mass Detentions Across Delhi

The national capital faced severe transport disruptions as police and paramilitary units blocked roads leading to Jantar Mantar with multi-layered metal barricades. Authorities closed 57 metro stations from Friday night through Saturday evening, while the Delhi Police deployed roughly 23,000 Central Armed Police Forces personnel alongside 15,000 local police officers.

Security forces were reinforced by around 12,000 Central Reserve Police Force personnel airlifted from West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Officials noted that the total security presence reached approximately 26,000 forces, matching levels not seen since the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, while some compared the security scale to the 2023 G20 summit. To manage potential crowds and enforce order, authorities distributed 150 body-worn cameras to police personnel stationed across New Delhi and prepared temporary detention facilities at stadiums.

Photo: yahoo.com

Police official Nupur Prasad stated at a press conference that permission for the protest was denied because the movement submitted its application on short notice and failed to comply with past legal directions.

Under current guidelines, an application to organise an event at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days prior to the scheduled date. Nupur Prasad, Delhi Police official

Prior to his detention, Dipke asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already accepted defeat. Across the city, law enforcement detained around 150 protesters from various locations in the New Delhi area, alongside more than 600 individuals with criminal records picked up across all 15 districts as a preventive measure.

The Voter Roll Revision Driving the Protests

The unrest stems from the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, an ongoing exercise that has removed more than 130 million names from voter lists. The Election Commission maintains that the revision eliminates duplicate and ineligible entries while preventing foreign illegal immigrants from voting. Critics and opposition parties argue that the purge disproportionately impacts marginalised and minority communities to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The CJP itself originated as an online satirical movement in May. The movement gained national prominence following July protests that led the Union education minister to resign over exam paper leaks.

Political Opposition and Surveillance Measures

Opposition parties strongly condemned the security response. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Rai accused the central government of declaring a black emergency and turning Delhi into a cantonment solely to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Delhi AAP president, alleged on social media that multiple students and volunteers associated with AAP had been arrested and taken to undisclosed locations, though he stressed that the group remained committed to non-violence and the Indian Constitution. Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, announced that he and his family would join the demonstration.

Photo: Telegraph India

Meanwhile, police intensified surveillance by monitoring buses entering the New Delhi district from neighbouring regions and directing station house officers to instruct educational institutions and paying guest accommodations to prevent students from participating. Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students’ Association, criticized the detentions while affirming the resilience of the demonstrations.