Baltimore 12-Year-Old Charged for Fatal Car Crash

A 69-year-old motorcyclist is dead after police said a 12-year-old boy driving a stolen car struck him in West Baltimore. Under Maryland law, however, the child cannot face criminal charges in connection with the fatal collision, prompting intense scrutiny over the state’s juvenile justice framework. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates is now pressing for immediate legislative changes, while local news outlets demand answers from state lawmakers on whether they intend to act.

“Nobody had to have that conversation with that family like I did,” Bates said during the press conference. “It was literally the most difficult conversation I have ever had in this job.”

12-year-old can't be charged in deadly motorcycle crash, Baltimore state's attorney says

The Impact of House Bill 459 on Prosecuting Youth Crimes

The legal roadblock stems from Maryland’s 2022 juvenile justice reform legislation, known as House Bill 459. The statute explicitly prevents children under the age of 13 from being charged with certain crimes, shielding minors from criminal prosecution even when their actions result in a fatality.

“That is unbelievable to me, and it should be infuriating to all the residents across the state of Maryland,” Bates said, criticizing the sweeping nature of the statutory immunity.

FOX45 presses lawmakers for answers after 12-year-old accused in deadly crash

Compounding the controversy, state officials confirmed that the 12-year-old driver was already under the supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for a prior offense when the crash occurred. That disclosure has ignited further scrutiny regarding the efficacy of the state’s juvenile supervision network and whether preventative interventions failed.

Lawmakers and Executive Office Confronted With Hard Questions

In response to the tragedy and the prosecutor’s public appeals, media investigators reached out to key Maryland legislative leaders—including Senate President Bill Ferguson and the chairs of the House and Senate committees tasked with reviewing criminal justice policy—to determine if reforms are on the horizon.

BCSA Ivan Bates says Maryland law prevents charges against 12-year-old driver in fatal crash

The inquiries focused on whether lawmakers agree that the current statutes require revision following a fatal incident involving a child under 13, whether the prior supervision record exposes systemic flaws, and whether any members plan to introduce remedial legislation during the upcoming General Assembly session.

“Governor Moore and the First Lady are praying for Barry Wright’s family and community who lost a loved one all too soon in this tragic incident,” the governor’s office stated. “The Governor’s number one priority is public safety, and the State has relentlessly worked with local law enforcement and community organizations to continue driving down crime in Baltimore and across Maryland. Our system must have the tools it needs to treat crimes of violence with the severity they deserve. Governor Moore will continue working collaboratively with the General Assembly and local leaders on public safety solutions that close gaps and prioritize ensuring all Marylanders feel safe in their communities.”