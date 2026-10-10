Cheonan Lee Bongju Marathon Announces 300,000 Won Prize for Half-Marathon Winners

The 5th Cheonan Lee Bong-ju Marathon is set to launch on October 11, 2026, at the Cheonan Stadium area, featuring a half-marathon men’s and women’s top prize of 300,000 KRW, as reported by Vegan News. Organized across half, 10km, and 5km divisions, the event brings together regional distance runners with structured prize pools and standardized course parameters.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Pacing Strategy: Elite runners must account for the adjusted 4.8km actual distance on the 5km course due to safety and road logistics.

Elite runners must account for the adjusted 4.8km actual distance on the 5km course due to safety and road logistics. Field Depth: Cash prizes extending down to fifth place across both half and 10km categories incentivize competitive pacing throughout the lead pack.

Financial Incentives for Top Finishers

According to official announcements from the Cheonan City Sports Council, the half-marathon and 10km races carry tiered financial incentives for top finishers. Runners securing second through fifth place in the half-marathon division will take home 250,000 KRW, 200,000 KRW, 150,000 KRW, and 100,000 KRW respectively. In the 10km event, the 1st place male and female finishers receive 200,000 KRW, followed by 150,000 KRW for second, 100,000 KRW for third, 70,000 KRW for fourth, and 50,000 KRW for fifth.

All prize monies are subject to standard tax deductions before distribution. The event includes a senior finisher award of 50,000 KRW, allocated to one male and one female participant across all completed divisions. The 5km division does not feature a monetary prize structure, focusing instead on participation.

Division 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 4th Place 5th Place Half-Marathon 300,000 KRW 250,000 KRW 200,000 KRW 150,000 KRW 100,000 KRW 10km Course 200,000 KRW 150,000 KRW 100,000 KRW 70,000 KRW 50,000 KRW 5km Course No Prize No Prize No Prize No Prize No Prize

Course Turnarounds and Event Execution

The race day schedule requires participants to complete check-in procedures by 8:00 AM, with the starting gun firing at 9:00 AM from Olyunmun Plaza at Cheonan Stadium. The official half-marathon turnaround point is situated just before Seonggeo Intersection. Meanwhile, the 10km turnaround is positioned in front of the Cheonan Seobuk Police Station.

Course architects adjusted the 5km route to measure 4.8 kilometers to accommodate local traffic management and runner safety, utilizing the Cheonan City Hall four-way intersection and the Seongseong Underpass as turning points. Finishers across all viable divisions receive standard event amenities, including completion medals, refreshments, and an official black polyester functional T-shirt available in sizes ranging from 80 to 115.