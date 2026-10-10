Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te announced a record 1.1 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($34.5bn) for 2027 during a National Day address in Taipei, emphasizing that the spending increase is strictly designed to deter war and protect the island’s freedom amidst mounting military pressure from Beijing, aljazeera.com reported.

The Bottom Line

Taiwan’s 2027 defence budget will hit a record of 1.1 trillion New Taiwan dollars, crossing the 3 percent of GDP threshold.

President Lai Ching-te stressed during the Taipei National Day address that the financial commitment aims to deter military aggression rather than provoke cross-strait conflict.

Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office sharply criticized the spending surge, accusing the administration of reckless antagonism and squandering public funds.

National Day Address and Military Capabilities in Taipei

Standing outside the Presidential Office in Taipei before thousands of citizens and foreign diplomats, President Lai addressed the ongoing geopolitical strains governing the Taiwan Strait. Ahead of the speech, Taiwanese fighter jets and two Chinook helicopters carrying giant national flags roared over the capital. Lai reiterated that while the island remains open to exchanges, it will not accept subordination or tolerate aggression.

The newly outlined fiscal allocation earmarks over 3 percent of the island’s gross domestic product for military readiness. This builds on previous strategic declarations.

Taiwan to Boost Defense Spending to Over 3% of GDP, Strengthen US Ties for Regional Stability

Beijing Reactions and Cross-Strait Friction

The escalation in fiscal commitment arrives against a backdrop of continuous pressure from mainland China. Beijing has routinely rebuffed diplomatic overtures while maintaining pressure through military exercises and grey-zone activities designed to alter the status quo.

Washington Ties and Pending Arms Procurement

International alliances remain essential to the region's security. Although Washington shifted official diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing nearly 50 years ago, the United States remains Taiwan’s primary security partner.

Photo: yahoo.com

Taiwan is currently awaiting final executive sign-off from Washington for a substantial $14bn weapons package, which includes the advanced US-made Patriot air defence system. This follows a landmark $11bn arms agreement finalized late last year. Lai emphasized during his address that while he welcomes dialogue between Washington and Beijing, any geopolitical negotiations must fundamentally respect the inherent right of the people of Taiwan to exist.

Fiscal Year / Event Defence Allocation / Arms Package Key Strategic Focus Late 2025 Agreement $11 Billion US Arms Package Largest historical US weapons delivery approved for Taipei. 2027 Budget Proposal 1.1 Trillion NTD ($34.5 Billion USD) Surpassing 3% of GDP to boost domestic self-reliance and deterrence. Pending Acquisition $14 Billion US Arms Package Integrating advanced systems including the Patriot air defence network.

The ongoing fiscal expansion mirrors a broader push toward domestic industrial self-reliance, with Taipei prioritizing investments in artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles, and localized military manufacturing to fortify its defensive posture against future regional challenges.

Taiwan’s Lai Aims to Raise Defense Spending to 5% of GDP by 2030