King Pays £1.5m for Royal Lodge Repairs to Protect Public Finances

King Charles has paid a £1.5m repair bill for the vacant 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor to prevent the Crown Estate from being left out of pocket, according to reporting by The Times.

The Bottom Line

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor vacated the Berkshire mansion in February following controversies surrounding his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whom he has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding.

Though his lease officially concluded in October 2026, the building’s physical condition left him facing a net payment to the Crown Estate after accounting for historical repair terms from his 2003 agreement.

The King stepped in to cover the multi-million-pound shortfall, while the Crown Estate confirmed that future plans for the property will target commercial returns for the nation.

Lease Termination Terms and the £1.5m Crown Estate Settlement

When Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor originally acquired his 75-year lease on the Royal Lodge property back in 2003, the agreement involved substantial upfront financial contributions, including roughly £7.5m for repairs. The structure eliminated the need for a standard monthly rent payment.

Walking away from the property in October 2026 meant the Crown Estate would technically have owed him roughly £302,000.

King Charles pays Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's £1.5m repair bill for Royal Lodge

However, that potential payout was entirely swallowed by the extensive deterioration of the Berkshire mansion. According to The Guardian, Mountbatten-Windsor faced a £1.8m repair bill after leaving the premises. When offset against the remaining lease value, the Crown Estate calculated a final net sum of £1.5 million owed by the outgoing tenant for the state of the building.

Private Funding and Public Finances at Royal Lodge

To keep the public accounts insulated from the shortfall, King Charles intervened directly. As Reuters noted, the monarch covered the multi-million-pound liability. Insiders clarify that whether Mountbatten-Windsor will eventually reimburse his brother remains an entirely private matter.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

The financial arrangement arrives alongside ongoing scrutiny regarding royal expenditures. Earlier in the year, a public spending report by the National Audit Office revealed that Mountbatten-Windsor had been sub-letting buildings on the estate grounds, though those specific figures were never made public. The same watchdog report highlighted that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie occupied unfunded accommodation inside royal properties, with those associated costs also privately managed by the King.

Despite covering the substantial mansion repairs, the monarch has drawn a strict boundary regarding separate legal expenditures. Reports confirmed there is no operational or financial connection between settling the property debt and the King’s parallel decision to withhold funding from his brother’s ongoing legal challenges regarding police search warrants.

King Charles covers former prince's Royal Lodge repair bill

Property Metric Original 2003 Lease Terms 2026 Resolution Details Lease Duration 75 Years Concluded early in October 2026 Initial Outlay £7.5m up-front for repairs (Zero monthly rent) Lease surrendered following departure in February Repair Liability Managed via initial capital investment £1.5m net deficit covered by King Charles

Future Commercial Plans for the Windsor Estate

With the departure finalized, the sprawling 30-room residence sits empty while estate managers map out its long-term viability. The Crown Estate confirmed that no immediate plans exist to install another royal resident in the mansion.

Instead, institutional focus has shifted entirely toward commercial monetization. A spokesperson for the Crown Estate emphasized that management priorities center squarely on securing future commercial returns to generate additional financial value for the nation following the property’s early return.

Meanwhile, Mountbatten-Windsor continues residing at Sandringham under arrangements supported personally by the reigning monarch. As administrative transitions conclude on the Berkshire grounds, the focus turns to how the historic estate will be repurposed for public revenue generation.