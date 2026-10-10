Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, Norah Nunes Lead Full Principal Cast for St. James Theatre Musical

Broadway’s upcoming Dolly: A True Original Musical has locked in its full principal cast ahead of its St. James Theatre debut. The production, handpicked by the late country icon herself before her August death, will feature Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, Norah Nunes, John Behlmann, Gabriel Ebert, and newly added Crystal Kellogg.

The biographical musical traces the superstar’s journey from the Great Smoky Mountains to international stardom. Following its world premiere run in Nashville, the production is scheduled to begin preview performances in New York on December 7, ahead of an official opening night on January 19, 2027, what would have been the 11-time Grammy winner’s 81st birthday.

Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Norah Nunes Lead the Multi-Era Casting

Because the production covers different eras of Parton’s life, the creative team has cast three different actresses to portray her. Katie Rose Clarke reprises her heralded performance from the show’s Nashville premiere as the adult Dolly Parton, bringing the singer’s voice, wit, and courage to the New York stage.

Photo: Variety

Carrie St. Louis portrays the ambitious young singer-songwriter trying to make her break in Nashville, while 11-year-old Norah Nunes makes her Broadway debut as Little Dolly, capturing the star’s hardscrabble Appalachian childhood. Producers noted that Parton was very, very involved in selecting the actors who would portray both her and the people closest to her. The ensemble of the production also features performers such as Sarah Bockel, Sadie Daniels, Tiffany Engen, Michael Milkanin, and Rixey Terry.

“Dolly wanted performers with strength, kindness, and humanity as well as talent. In Katie, Carrie, Norah, John, and Gabe, she knew we had a company that could tell the hopeful, deeply human story of what it means to be a true original.” Adam Speers, Lead Producer for ATG Productions

Crystal Kellogg Joins John Behlmann and Gabriel Ebert in Key Supporting Roles

The principal cast is rounded out by Crystal Kellogg, who completes the principal cast as Judy Ogle, Parton’s best friend since the third grade. Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert takes on the role of Porter Wagoner, the country music legend who gave Parton her initial national television exposure.

Introducing the Cast of DOLLY: A True Original Musical

Behind the scenes, the creative team brings together legendary collaborators who worked alongside Parton for decades. The production features a book co-written by Parton and two-time Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter, with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. Additional creative contributions include choreography by Mandy Moore, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, hair design by Robert Pickens, and makeup design by Studio Pickens.

Ticket Initiatives and Box Office Opening Celebrations at the St. James Theatre

The St. James Theatre box office opens its doors on November 9 at 10 a.m. Fans waiting in line that morning will also receive a complimentary cup of Parton’s newly launched Cup of Ambition coffee.

Photo: Dolly Parton Official Website

In addition to public ticket sales currently available via Ticketmaster, producers are partnering with the New York City Department of Education. The initiative will make 30,000 free theater tickets available to public school middle and high school students during the musical’s first year on Broadway, honoring Parton’s lifelong dedication to inspiring children. The Broadway engagement is proudly presented by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to honor the state that shaped Dolly’s journey, with the production managed by general managers 101 Productions, Ltd. and Marshall B. Purdy, alongside company manager Michael Leibring.

Last Wishes Shared by the Creative Team Before the August Death

Collaborators on the musical revealed intimate details of their final conversations with Parton just 10 days before her death on August 25 following a brief battle with cancer. Lead producer Adam Speers and director Bartlett Sher shared the parting words the singer delivered about bringing her life story to the New York stage.

Photo: The Music Universe

The last conversation that Bart and I had with her, which was about 10 days before she passed. She was very open with us both: ‘You’ve got to keep going! Adam Speers, Lead Producer