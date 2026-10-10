BlumFest 2026: All the Highlights from Blumhouse-Atomic-Monster

BlumFest 2026 exploded across New York Comic Con with a massive two-hour Friday night panel, revealing a stacked 2027 film lineup, major franchise directors, and unexpected brand expansions from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. The event served as a high-profile victory lap for recent box office hits Backrooms and Obsession.

Here is the kicker: instead of playing it safe after a dominant box office run, producer Jason Blum and his creative partners used the convention floor to roll out aggressive adaptations, unexpected sequel casting, and a completely fresh slate of horror titles.

Blumhouse Unleashes Its 2027 Release Slate

The 2027 Lineup Revealed: The studio mapped out its entire theatrical calendar for the following year, kicking off with River on January 15 and stretching through a busy late-year block including The Blair Witch Project and Seasons.

The studio mapped out its entire theatrical calendar for the following year, kicking off with River on January 15 and stretching through a busy late-year block including The Blair Witch Project and Seasons. High-Profile IP Acquisitions: Craig Zobel stepped up as the official director for James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera’s acclaimed comic adaptation Something is Killing the Children.

Craig Zobel stepped up as the official director for James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera’s acclaimed comic adaptation Something is Killing the Children. Expanded Universe Strategy: Alongside major film trailers like The Exorcist: Martyrs, the studio announced comic book partnerships and indie video game adaptations like Amanda the Adventurer with Matthew Patrick.

The 2027 Theatrical Calendar and Major IP Announcements

Mike Flanagan, James Wan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, David Harbour, LaKeith Stanfield, Curry Barker, and Kristen Bell all took the stage.

Photo: premiumnewz.in

Roughly halfway through the presentation, the studio dropped its entire 2027 release calendar. The upcoming schedule features River on January 15, The Revenge of Llorona on February 26, The Exorcist: Martyrs on March 12, Anything but Ghosts on May 7, Paranormal Activity on May 21, The Blair Witch Project on September 24, and a dual November 12 release for Sleepover and Seasons, alongside an untitled project slotted for August 2027.

“It’s been an incredible year, and what’s so cool about the movies you listed is how different they all are,” Jason Blum told the convention crowd, reflecting on the box office momentum of Backrooms and Obsession. “Everybody has a different idea about what’s scary, and that is what I love about horror.”

Expanding Into Comics, Video Games, and Subterranean Terror

Beyond traditional cinematic sequels, the studio is aggressively diversifying its portfolio. IDW Dark teamed up with Blumhouse to launch a new Happy Death Day comic book series written by Tim Seeley, designed to expand the time-loop slasher’s mythology ahead of a potential third film.

Universal Pictures/Atomic Monster/Blumhouse (2026)

Meanwhile, Matthew Patrick—known to millions as MatPat, founder of the “Theory” channels—took the stage to announce a partnership with the studio to bring indie gaming phenomena to the big screen. The first major greenlight in that pipeline is DreadXP’s Amanda the Adventurer, which blends children’s programming aesthetics with deeply unsettling horror interstitials.

Project Title Release Date / Status Key Creative Talent River January 15, 2027 Upcoming Blumhouse / Atomic Monster Slate The Revenge of Llorona February 26, 2027 Upcoming Blumhouse / Atomic Monster Slate The Exorcist: Martyrs March 12, 2027 Directed by Mike Flanagan Anything but Ghosts May 7, 2027 Starring and Written by Curry Barker & Cooper Tomlinson Paranormal Activity May 21, 2027 Upcoming Blumhouse / Atomic Monster Slate The Blair Witch Project September 24, 2027 Upcoming Blumhouse / Atomic Monster Slate Seasons & Sleepover November 12, 2027 Upcoming Blumhouse / Atomic Monster Slate

Bringing Back Santa and Exorcising New Demons

The panel shifted gears into high-octane action and prestige horror when the teams behind Violent Night 2 and The Exorcist: Martyrs took over. David Harbour and Kristen Bell appeared alongside director Tommy Wirkola to discuss the upcoming Christmas sequel.

On the darker side of the spectrum, Mike Flanagan and Chiwetel Ejiofor discussed taking the iconic franchise in a radically different direction. Flanagan noted that the production drew heavy inspiration from underrated sequels like The Exorcist III, aiming to craft an experience that actively unsettled its own cast and crew on set.

With production underway on multiple fronts and a relentless release schedule locked in for 2027, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have made it clear that their recent box office triumphs are merely a launching pad for a much larger genre empire.