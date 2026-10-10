John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell served as a double act at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Wild Horse Nine on Friday night, livening up a British audience at the Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank, though both actors largely bypassed the red carpet press line.

The 70th edition of the BFI London Film Festival runs from October 7 to 18. Wild Horse Nine features Malkovich and Rockwell starring as Chris and Lee, longtime CIA partners stationed in Santiago, Chile, who are dispatched to Easter Island by their bureau chief, played by Steve Buscemi.

LIVE: John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell at Wild Horse Nine Premiere | AA113

Essential Facts from the Southbank Screening

John Malkovich arrived wearing a beanie and claimed the prestigious Volpi Cup for best actor at the Venice Film Festival for his performance in the film.

Sam Rockwell drew laughter on stage by quipping about British-born Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh: “Martin’s annoyingly handsome but very talented.”

Steve Buscemi rounded out the principal cast as bureau chief MJ, noting that McDonagh recommended a book on CIA agents to help him prepare for the role.

Rockwell, Malkovich and Buscemi on Crafting the CIA Drama

On stage at the Royal Festival Hall, Sam Rockwell explained his attraction to the project simply. “What drew me to the film is reading the script,” Rockwell told the audience, before poking fun at the writer-director. John Malkovich offered a characteristically concise assessment when taking the microphone, keeping his remarks brief while sporting a beanie on stage.

Steve Buscemi discussed his preparation for playing bureau chief MJ in the movie. “I don’t know any CIA agents, but Martin recommended a book, which was helpful to a certain extent. But really, I get everything I need from the script,” Buscemi said on the red carpet. He added, “It’s so well-written from Martin and working off the other actors [helps], because when it comes right down to it, [MJ] is a boss and he has bosses and he’s under a lot of pressure.”

Buscemi also expressed enthusiasm for the festival lineup, throwing a curveball when asked which other movie he would like to have starred in this year. “I haven’t seen Wicker, but that’s something that looks like it’s a lot of fun to be in. So I’m looking forward to seeing that one,” Buscemi said. Wicker, which also screens at the LFF, stars Olivia Colman as an ostracized single fisherwoman in a conservative medieval seaside town who commissions a local basket-maker, played by Alexander Skarsgard, to weave her a husband.

Surreal Stakes Against the Moai Statues

In Wild Horse Nine, the narrative shifts from the urban sprawl of Santiago to the isolated landscape of Easter Island. Bureau chief MJ dispatches CIA partners Chris and Lee to the island, where they begin reckoning with a murky shared past against the surreal backdrop of the monumental Moai statues.

WATCH NOW: John Malkovich & Sam Rockwell Shine at Wild Horse Nine Venice Premiere | AA15

Simultaneously, Chris forms an unexpected bond with two rebellious Chilean students portrayed by Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas. That encounter threatens to unravel both the agents’ longtime friendship and the wider conspiracy in which they have become entangled.

Filmmaker Martin McDonagh spoke on the red carpet about bringing his latest project home. McDonagh, who has taken the film across the festival circuit, told The Hollywood Reporter that he thinks British audiences will particularly enjoy the movie’s dark humor. Shortly before the screening began, McDonagh was spotted sharing a kiss with long-time partner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

BFI London Film Festival Gala Lineup

Event / Film Key Talent Festival Milestone Wild Horse Nine John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi Royal Festival Hall Gala Screening Elsinore Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman Festival Opening Night Wicker Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgard LFF Feature Screening

The 70th BFI London Film Festival opened on Wednesday night with an emotional screening of Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman’s Elsinore.

The festival continues through October 18, with a packed roster of star-spangled galas including screenings of Artificial, Bunker, Behemoth!, Ink, Club Kid, A Long Winter, Ray Gunn, and Paper Tiger.

FULL: John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell Discuss Dark CIA Comedy “Wild Horse Nine” in Venice | AA1B