Home » News » Boots is set to be acquired under a deal agreed by the Canadian Weston family holding company

Boots is set to be acquired under a deal agreed by the Canadian Weston family holding company, Wittington Investments, alongside Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings, transferring control of the high street chemist. The transaction transfers the retailer’s 1,800-plus UK and Ireland stores, Boots Opticians, and the No7 Beauty Company from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and the Pessina family.

The Bottom Line

The acquisition includes retail operations in the UK and Ireland, Boots Opticians, No7 Beauty Company, alongside Thailand and franchise networks, while previous owners retain Farmacias Benavides and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland.

The transaction is slated to complete during the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals, with Galen Weston stepping in as chairman of Boots.

The Weston Family Takeover Structure And Financial Terms

The transaction concludes months of negotiations following the retail asset going up for sale. Wittington Investments, the holding company of Canada’s billionaire Weston family, partnered with Toronto-headquartered Fairfax Financial Holdings on the deal, though Wittington retains sole operational control.

The deal shifts ownership away from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and the Pessina family. Sycamore had acquired parent group Walgreens Boots Alliance for $10 billion the prior year before dividing the business. The wider Weston dynasty ranked fifth on the Sunday Times Rich List with a combined fortune approaching £19 billion, maintaining prior retail credentials that include Canadian grocer Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart, and former ownership of London department store Selfridges.

The Canadian Family Who Secretly Bought Up Ireland: The Weston Dynasty

Deal Parameter Reported Metric Acquiring Entities Wittington Investments & Fairfax Financial Holdings Divesting Entities Sycamore Partners & the Pessina family Transaction Valuation $8.9 billion / £6.7 billion (inclusive of debt) Target Completion First quarter of 2027 (subject to regulatory approval) Incoming Leadership Galen Weston (Chairman)

High Street Store Upgrades And Retail Portfolio Consistency

Upgrading the extensive property portfolio is an immediate priority for the incoming ownership. Willmott, an analyst, observed that while larger shops have benefited from new-look beauty areas and concept stores like the Battersea Power Station beauty-only site, smaller branches have lacked essential investment over time. Willmott emphasised the need for a more consistent aesthetic across the entire chain to eliminate existing disconnections.

Expansion Of Healthcare Services And The Future Of The Advantage Card

The new owners have signalled intentions to expand Boots’ clinical and healthcare offerings. Naghten highlighted that the acquisition coincides with a broader push for high street pharmacies to absorb greater prescription volumes and health services to alleviate pressure on general practice surgeries and hospitals. This builds on Boots’ recent expansion of weight loss drug services announced earlier in the summer.

Photo: RTE.ie