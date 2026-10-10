Leaked Samsung Galaxy S27 Prices Reveal Potential Costs and New Pro Model

Samsung Galaxy S27 Leaked Pricing Targets Lower Base Costs Alongside a New Pro Model

Preliminary pricing leaks for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup point to a $899 starting price for the base model, according to details shared on X by tipster @phonefuturist and covered by Mashable. The rumored roster introduces a brand-new mid-tier S27 Pro at $1,299, while shifting display technology and managing ongoing component cost pressures.

How the S27 Lineup Compares to Previous Generations

The leaked figures suggest a course correction from the pricing adjustments seen on current devices. Mashable reported that Samsung recently raised prices on the 2026 Galaxy S26 lineup by $100. If the new leak holds true, the base Galaxy S27 at $899 and the S27+ at $1,099 will land $100 cheaper than their immediate predecessors, effectively rolling back the previous generation’s hike.

At the top of the range, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is pegged at $1,399, maintaining parity with the post-increase cost of the S26 Ultra. Meanwhile, Android Central noted that international pricing for the Ultra could reach as high as $1,499 to $1,549 depending on the configuration and regional market.

Galaxy Model Rumored US Price Display Panel Type Galaxy S27 $899 M14+ OLED Galaxy S27+ $1,099 M14+ OLED Galaxy S27 Pro $1,299 M16 OLED Galaxy S27 Ultra $1,399 M16 OLED

Display Panel Segmentation Across Tiers

Beyond raw price points, the hardware breakdown reveals a deliberate segmentation in screen technology. Android Authority highlighted that the leak points to a split in display panels across the four-phone family. The standard S27 and S27+ will reportedly utilize Samsung’s M14+ OLED panels.

In contrast, the newly introduced S27 Pro and the flagship S27 Ultra will feature newer M16 OLED displays. Android Central noted that this architectural divide could mean advanced features, such as built-in privacy display tech, remain exclusive to the higher-priced hardware.

Photo: Android Central

Market Pressures and Global Cost Factors

Despite the potential relief on base model pricing, broader economic realities threaten to complicate the rollout. Engadget reported that ongoing memory supply crunches and surging AI demand are driving up costs across the mobile sector, impacting budget and mid-range devices like the Galaxy A series and Google’s Pixel line with substantial price increases.

Because these figures originate from an unofficial leak on social media rather than a direct announcement from Samsung, analysts advise treating them as preliminary targets. With global memory market volatility and upcoming early 2027 launch windows still months away, these price points remain subject to change before final retail production locks in.