TCL 65T61C Enters the Market at 34,900 Turkish Liras

Shoppers looking for a large-format display face a new option as the TCL 65T61C smart television debuts with a promotional price tag of 34,900 TL. This price is valid for the 65-inch screen size of the television, and the 65-inch model is sold in the market. The device brings a 65-inch screen into living rooms with Google TV integration baked into the system architecture. That software stack permits native execution of mainstream streaming applications without external set-top boxes. Hardware specs dictate the core capability of the display panel. The unit relies on QLED display technology to push color saturation and brightness levels beyond standard LED setups. Native 4K resolution pairs with high dynamic range support to handle dense visual payloads, and the television features HDR support alongside a 60 Hz screen refresh rate. Audio output runs through Dolby Audio processing drivers housed inside the chassis. Thin bezels frame the active viewing area, keeping the physical footprint minimal for a panel of this diagonal size.

Connectivity Hardware and Peripheral Support

Physical and wireless connection options dictate how external gear interacts with the television. Wi-Fi modules handle local network pairing and internet streaming duties. Bluetooth transmitters allow users to link wireless peripherals directly to the television interface. Mouse and keyboard support functions natively through that Bluetooth layer, allowing owners to access menus without relying solely on the infrared remote control. Technical integration remains straightforward for basic home setups.

70" 4K Large Format Commercial Displays vs Domestic TVs

Astronomical Alignments Running Parallel This October

While electronics buyers examine retail discounts, skywatchers track distinct celestial mechanics across October 2026. World Space Week is celebrated internationally every year between October 4 and October 10 by the United Nations to celebrate the unique contributions of space science and technology to human development. That observance marks two major milestones in humanity’s space journey: the launch of Sputnik 1 as the first human-made Earth satellite on October 4, 1957, and the entry into force of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967. Formed from debris left by the Giacobini-Zinner comet, the shower allowed observers in the Northern Hemisphere to spot shooting stars without waiting for midnight. That lunar brightness made spotting faint meteor streaks difficult during the peak window. Additional astronomical markers dot the month. Mercury will hit its greatest eastern elongation on October 12, though its low position near the western horizon makes visual confirmation challenging after sunset. The Orionid meteor shower will follow on the night of October 21, while a Hunter’s Full Moon will peak on the morning of October 26 at 07.12 Turkey time, Gazete Oksijen reported.

Planetary Conjunctions and Lunar Alignments

Additional celestial events unfold throughout the month. On October 5, the Moon and Mars will be positioned close to each other in the sky. On October 14, the Moon in its crescent phase and Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius, will appear close to one another and can be observed with the naked eye in the western horizon after sunset.