Abric Romaní archaeologists catalog 597 Neanderthal wooden tools

Spanish archaeologists have cataloged 597 wooden remains from Neanderthal living areas at the Abric Romaní rock shelter, providing evidence of the group’s woodworking capabilities. Dated between 62,000 and 40,000 years ago, these preserved molds—formed when mineral-rich water created limestone casts around decaying wood—reveal a sophisticated toolkit including spears, digging sticks, and unique clubs.

Mineralization at Abric Romaní preserves Paleolithic engineering

The historical narrative of the Stone Age has long been skewed by the durability of lithic materials. While stone tools represent the primary data points for early human technology, they are essentially the “hard drives” of history, leaving out the “software”—the perishable organic implements that likely comprised the bulk of daily utility. The discovery at Capellades, west of Barcelona, effectively bridges this data gap.

At this site, the unique geological conditions allowed for the natural casting of wooden tools. As the wood slowly decomposed, mineral-rich water infiltrated the surrounding sediment, creating a durable limestone-like crust. This process functioned much like a high-fidelity 3D scan, capturing the geometric properties of tools that would otherwise have vanished from the archaeological record. The resulting molds provide a rare look at the functional design of Neanderthal technology.

Archaeologists Just Discovered 300,000 Year Old DENISOVAN Wooden Tools

Beyond the hunting spear

For decades, the standard technical consensus on Neanderthal wooden tools was limited to heavy-duty hunting implements. Notable prior discoveries—such as the Schöningen spears in Germany, the Clacton-on-Sea spear tip in England, and the Lehringen spear—established that these hominids possessed the capability to craft long-range weaponry. However, the collection cataloged in the recent Science Advances study suggests a much broader technical ecosystem.

The 597 items recovered from Abric Romaní include:

Discovering Neanderthal Wood Technology: The Abric Romaní

Digging sticks: Tools optimized for foraging and resource extraction.

Tools optimized for foraging and resource extraction. Bark trays: Evidence of container technology and material processing.

Evidence of container technology and material processing. Structural components: Remnants indicating the intentional construction of living spaces.

Remnants indicating the intentional construction of living spaces. Specialized clubs: A design profile that deviates from known hunting gear, indicating an expansion into multi-purpose toolsets.

The technical evolution of Neanderthal material science

The sheer scale of this collection challenges the “dumber cousin” hypothesis regarding Neanderthal cognitive capacity. These artifacts demonstrate that Neanderthals were not merely opportunistic users of stone; they were active engineers of their environment.

By shifting the focus from durable stone flakes to these perishable organic tools, the research suggests that our understanding of Paleolithic survival strategies has been fundamentally incomplete.

Implications for Paleolithic data modeling

Because the wood itself is gone, researchers rely on these hollow molds to reconstruct the original artifacts.

This discovery forces a re-evaluation of the “Stone Age” label itself. If the majority of the toolkit was wooden, we are currently viewing the history of human innovation through a lens that excludes the most versatile materials available to our ancestors.