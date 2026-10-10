5 Yoga Poses to Improve Ankle Mobility and Stability

Ankle mobility is a critical, often overlooked determinant of lower-limb stability and injury prevention. Research indicates that limited range of motion, particularly in dorsiflexion—the ability to pull the top of the foot toward the shin—is among the greatest risk factors for impaired movement and lower limb injury. To address these limitations, five specific yoga poses have been identified as effective tools to support joint health and improve ankle mobility through stretching and strengthening. Calin Van Paris, a YJ editor and certified yoga instructor with over 20 years of practice, emphasizes that these joints support a significant portion of the body’s load, making them essential for fostering full-body stability.

Foundational Poses for Strength and Dorsiflexion

Several yoga postures utilize static holds to engage the ankles while building stability in the surrounding muscles. Chair Pose is highlighted for requiring the ankles to maintain dorsiflexion, which helps support joint mobility. Although it may appear to mimic a comfortable seat, the pose actually demands engagement from the entire body, including the arms, core, legs, and glutes. Similarly, the yogi squat, or Malasana, encourages full-body mobility by placing the ankles in a position of maximum dorsiflexion. For those unable to reach their heels to the floor during a squat, it is recommended to place a rolled blanket or mat beneath the heels for support. Practitioners are encouraged to keep the lower body engaged rather than dumping weight into the sit bones.

Balancing Techniques for Strength and Stability

Eagle Pose increases strength and stability by requiring the practitioner to balance on one grounded foot while wrapping the other, simultaneously stretching the muscles around the ankle. It is recommended to practice this pose on both sides.

How To Improve Your Ankle Mobility | Stretches and Exercises

Recovery and Tension Release

In addition to strengthening, providing the ankles with moments of release is essential for increasing overall mobility. Giving the ankles a thoughtful break from strengthening is another means of improving mobility. Regardless of the pose, practitioners are cautioned to monitor their movement carefully; if a stretch begins to feel like a strain, it is advised to reduce the intensity of the pose.