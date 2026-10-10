Canada Rugs Up for England Rematches with Top 31-Player Squad

World Rugby’s reigning women’s player of the year Sophie de Goede will captain Canada in two upcoming rugby rematches against world champion England on October 16 at Toronto’s BMO Field and October 23 at Ottawa’s TD Place, The Globe and Mail reported.

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Squad Depth Adjustments: The return of key veterans like prop Brittany Kassil and Caroline Crossley bolsters Canada’s pack dynamics ahead of the autumn fixtures.

The return of key veterans like prop Brittany Kassil and Caroline Crossley bolsters Canada’s pack dynamics ahead of the autumn fixtures. Roster Expansions: Olympic sevens silver medallists Piper Logan and Caroline Crossley inject crucial high-tempo versatility into the 15-a-side selection pool.

Roster Additions and Returning Veterans

The 31-player roster announced Friday by head coach Kevin Rouet features key reinforcements following last month’s European tour against Scotland, England, and France. Prop Brittany Kassil returns to the fold after serving a red-card suspension that forced her out of the previous fixtures against England and France, as detailed by The Globe and Mail. Rori Wood is back with the national team for the first time since suffering an injury ahead of the 2025 World Cup, while Alysha Corrigan returns after missing last month’s matches due to injury.

Olympic rugby sevens silver medallists Piper Logan and Caroline Crossley represent the fresh additions to the squad. Crossley has accumulated 13 international appearances in the 15-a-side game and started in last year’s World Cup final. Logan, a regular on Canada’s international rugby sevens squad, looks to earn her first cap in the 15-a-side format. De Goede will be supported in leadership duties by vice-captains Olivia Apps, Justine Pelletier, and Alex Tessier.

Photo: thecanadianpressnews.ca

Building Toward the 2029 World Cup

The upcoming fixtures mark Canada’s first home games since losing 33-13 to host England in last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final at London’s Allianz Stadium. Third-ranked Canada recently battled the world champions to a 26-26 draw last month in Exeter, halting the Red Roses’ four-year, 39-game winning streak. The players were not satisfied with the tie against England last month, Rouet stated. We want to prove to everyone that this team is moving in the right direction as we build towards the next World Cup in 2029.

Fixture Details Opponent Venue Date First Rematch England BMO Field, Toronto October 16 Second Rematch England TD Place, Ottawa October 23

Complete Squad Selection

Forwards: Brooke Rempel, Brittany Kassil, Caroline Crossley, DaLeaka Menin, Emily Tuttosi, Fabiola Forteza, Gabrielle Senft, Gillian Boag, Julia Omokhuale, Kiki Idowu, Laetitia Royer, Lizzie Gibson, Mikiela Nelson, Pamphinette Buisa, Rachel Smith, Rori Wood, Sophie de Goede, and Sophie McDonald.

Backs: Alysha Corrigan, Alexandra Tessier, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Aurora Bowie, Charity Williams, Fancy Bermudez, Florence Symonds, Justine Pelletier, Olivia Apps, Piper Logan, Savannah Bauder, Shoshanah Seumanutafa, and Taylor Perry.