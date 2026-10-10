Wieczysta Kraków secured a 3-0 victory against Wisła Płock, lifting the side out of the Ekstraklasa drop zone. However, head coach Željko Kopić faces potential disciplinary action from the Disciplinary Commission for violating a touchline ban by communicating directly with his technical staff from the stands.

The Disciplinary Fallout Behind Closed Doors

Wieczysta’s comprehensive win at Reymonta street stadium came with a significant caveat. Željko Kopić, serving a suspension following a red card incurred for contesting a refereeing decision during a 2-2 draw with Widzew, was legally barred from the technical area, dressing room, and immediate pitch surroundings. But as Meczyki.pl reported, the Croatian manager circumvented these restrictions by taking a seat in the first row directly behind the visiting team’s bench.

Benefiting from a sparse and quiet crowd at the stadium, Kopić had no difficulty relaying tactical instructions directly to assistant coach Florentin Petre, who officially led the side from the dugout. Florentin Petre, the assistant to the Croatian manager, is a 55-time international for his country. While Ekstraklasa managers have previously skirted touchline bans using cellular phones—as demonstrated historically by Marek Papszun and Goncalo Feio—legal experts at the Disciplinary Commission view Kopić’s proximity to the technical zone as a direct breach of disciplinary regulations.

Photo: SportoweFakty

Defensive Vulnerabilities Persist Despite the Scoreline

The tactical irony of the fixture did not escape analysts.

Speaking on Kanal Sportowy and cited by SportoweFakty, former Polish international Rafał Gikiewicz highlighted the team’s ongoing inability to secure shutouts. Wieczysta had not kept a clean sheet in competitive fixtures since a 1st league match against GKS Tychy on April 26, and pre-season friendlies yielded alarming defensive totals, including seven conceded across matches against Hutnik Kraków and Puszcza Niepołomice.

Metric / Fixture Wieczysta Kraków Wisła Płock Final Score 3 0 League Position (Post-Match) Out of Drop Zone Struggling Manager on Touchline Florentin Petre (Assistant) Standard Staff

Squad Depth and the Pressure on Management

The administrative headaches compound a tense period for the club’s leadership following a summer transfer window defined by heavy investment. The arrivals of marquee players such as Efthymios Koulouris, Antonio Milić, and Mateusz Kochalski raised internal expectations significantly after Kazimierz Moskal’s departure. Although 49-year-old manager Željko Kopić—who succeeded Kazimierz Moskal as the coach who led Wieczysta to the Ekstraklasa—did not receive an ultimatum from club officials, talks were held regarding how to improve the team’s play and results.

With a homogenous squad where technical differentiation between starters and bench players remains narrow—consisting of 25 players whose abilities are extremely similar—Kopić has struggled to lock down a reliable tactical XI.

Photo: Przegląd Sportowy

As the Disciplinary Commission prepares its formal ruling, Wieczysta prepares for their upcoming fixture against GKS Katowice, uncertain of whether their manager will be permitted any physical proximity to the pitch.

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