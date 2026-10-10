Spain defeats Portugal 2-1 to reach world hockey final

Barely one minute and 18 seconds of play had elapsed when Marta Piquero opened the scoring to put the Spanish women’s roller hockey team ahead in the semifinals of the World Championship being held in Asunción, Paraguay. The team coached by Sergi Macià defeated Portugal, the reigning European runner-up, 2-1, thus securing their place in their second consecutive World Championship final and maintaining their 12-year unbeaten streak against the Portuguese side.

Prolonged hegemony and early goals

The match began in the best possible way for the Spanish team with Piquero’s opening goal. Their lead was later extended by a goal from Sara Roces, halting a dangerous opponent who had entered the tournament having scored 69 goals in their previous five matches. Despite dominating much of the game, Spain failed to put the game beyond doubt and ended up struggling in the final stages against the resilient Portuguese side.

Sandra Coelho’s Resistance and Final Siege

Portuguese goalkeeper Sandra Coelho proved to be the key player in keeping her team in the game, even saving a penalty kick from the Spanish team, who had converted all their previous penalties in the tournament. Portugal’s persistence paid off two minutes from time when Catarina Costa converted a penalty to make it 2-1. After this, the Portuguese team substituted their goalkeeper to try and find an equalizer with an extra player on the court, but Spain withstood the pressure in the final moments.

The fight for the ninth world crown

With this hard-fought victory by 2-1 against Portugal, Sergi Macià’s team secured their place in the grand final. The Spanish team will face the winner of the Argentina-Italy match this Saturday with the clear objective of to conquer his ninth world crown and to retain the title won in the previous edition.

Technical details and development of the match

The Roller Hockey World Championship semi-final was played at the SND Arenita in Asunción and was officiated by Massimiliano Carmazzi and Louis Anthony Hyde (or Massimiliano Carmazzi of Italy and Anthony Hyde of the United States). Spain committed 15 fouls compared to Portugal’s 17, with no disciplinary sanctions issued. The Spanish starting five consisted of goalkeeper Anna Ferrer, Aina Florenza, Marta Piquero, María Sanjurjo, and Victòria Porta. Anna Salvat was the reserve goalkeeper, and the squad was completed by Sara Roces, Mariona Colomer, Aimee Blackman, and Elsa Salvanyà. For Portugal, the starting lineup consisted of goalkeeper Sandra Coelho, Marlene Sousa, Ana Silva, Leonor Coelho, and Raquel Santos, with Inês Freitas as reserve goalkeeper, Sofia Moncóvio, Joana Teixeira, Catarina Costas, and Beatriz Várzeas on the bench. The goals were scored by Marta Piquero, Sara Roces, and Catarina Costas (penalty).