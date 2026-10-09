2026 College Swim League Match 4: Virginia, Tennessee, Michigan & Louisville Live Results

The Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, hosted Match 4 of the inaugural College Swimming League season on October 9, 2026, featuring elite programs from Virginia, Tennessee, Louisville, and Michigan in a high-stakes short-course yards format.

Knoxville Opener Delivers Record-Breaking Speed

As reported, Match 4 marked the final regular-season meet for Virginia, Michigan, and Louisville, alongside the season debut for host Tennessee. The short-course yards (SCY) racing proved fast and furious right out of the blocks. In the women’s 200 backstroke, Tennessee freshman Charlotte Crush seized control from the start to clock a 1:48.87, finishing just shy of her personal best and earning a jackpot win over Michigan’s Haley McDonald. Teammate Madison Kryger followed closely, securing second in 1:49.97 during her debut NCAA and SCY race.

The men’s 200 backstroke saw David King of Virginia shatter the previous league benchmark. King stopped the clock at 1:37.92, erasing Raekwon Noel’s earlier 1:39.02 league record. Louisville’s Filip Kosinski chased him down to take second in 1:40.25. Meanwhile, the breaststroke events brought further momentum shifts. Louisville’s Anastasia Gorbenko delivered a stellar swim in the women’s 200 breaststroke, posting a new league record and personal best of 2:04.33. On the men’s side, Gabe Nunziata put Tennessee back on top by winning the 200 breaststroke in 1:53.07, edging out Louisville’s Finnley Conklin.

Event / Session Top Performer Team Time / Mark Women’s 200 Backstroke Charlotte Crush Tennessee 1:48.87 Men’s 200 Backstroke David King Virginia 1:37.92 (CSL Record) Women’s 200 Breaststroke Anastasia Gorbenko Louisville 2:04.33 (CSL Record) Men’s 200 Breaststroke Gabe Nunziata Tennessee 1:53.07

Distance Battles and Relay Intensity Shape the Standings

Endurance battles in the 500-yard freestyle tested the depth of every roster in Knoxville. Katie Grimes of Virginia surged to a league-record time of 4:34.20 in the women’s event, holding off teammate Cavan Gormsen. In the men’s 500 freestyle, Michigan’s Lorne Wigginton claimed victory in 4:14.76, outpacing Tennessee’s Koby Bujak-Upton by over two seconds to propel the Wolverines forward in the water.

Relay exchanges amplified the pressure as the evening progressed. During the women’s 4×50 freestyle relay, Tennessee’s Camille Spink split a blistering 20.45 on the second leg to bring the Volunteers in line with the Virginia women. However, the Virginia women pulled away on the back half to touch first in a league-record 1:24.73, earning the crucial right to select butterfly for the women’s skins race. The Tennessee men responded by taking the 4×50 freestyle relay in 1:16.23, subsequently choosing breaststroke for their respective skins showdown.

Sprint Showdowns and Individual Brilliance

Individual stroke excellence defined the latter half of the meet. Anna Moesch took down the CSL record in the women’s 100 freestyle, stopping the clock in 46.39.