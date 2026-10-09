All Blacks Face Wallabies in Bledisloe Cup Opener at Eden Park

The All Blacks host the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup opener at a sold-out Eden Park tonight, chasing a 54th Test without defeat at the Auckland venue. Dave Rennie’s side enters the trans-Tasman fixture following a 3-1 series defeat to the Springboks, while Australia arrives in New Zealand buoyed by a 42-38 victory over South Africa in Perth last month.

The Eden Park Hoodoo and Historical Stakes

Eden Park remains rugby’s most formidable fortress. The All Blacks have not lost at the Auckland venue since 1994, building a 53-Test unbeaten streak on the ground. Australia’s record at the stadium is stark, with just four wins in almost 100 years and none since 1986. Yet, the mental weight of history is being actively managed inside the home camp. Dave Rennie noted that the team has addressed the record openly:

Photo: RNZ

They’ll be highly motivated to break the record. We talk about it – you have to acknowledge it.

Adding to the psychological backdrop, the All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup for the past 23 years. Defense coach Tana Umaga has spent the week sharing harrowing memories of the 1998-2002 era—when Australia held the trophy through a series of nail-biting finishes—to insulate the current squad against complacency.

Tactical Reshuffle Following Late Injury Blows

Preparation for the opener was disrupted when first-five Richie Mo’unga tore his calf in training on Tuesday, ruling him out of both Tests. Richie Mo’unga, Ardie Savea, Caleb Clarke and Luke Jacobson are among the frontline absences. Dave Rennie admitted that finalising the matchday 23 required three separate selection meetings.

Photo: NZ Herald

Damian McKenzie now wears the number 10 jersey, with veteran Beauden Barrett named at fullback. Rennie indicated that the playmaking duo will operate fluidly:

They’re interchangeable and spend a lot of time in the back field, and having a fullback who is a playmaker suits us.

In the pack, Scott Barrett returns to start at lock. Shannon Frizell is named on the bench.

The Wallabies’ Strategic Blueprint and Travel Logistics

Australia coach Les Kiss has reverted to a conventional 5-3 bench split after deploying a 6-2 configuration against the Springboks. The Wallabies are forced to manage without prop Taniela Tupou, loose forward Tom Hooper, and suspended centre Hunter Paisami.

Team Recent Form Key Absences Coach All Blacks Lost 3-1 to Springboks Ardie Savea, Richie Mo’unga, Caleb Clarke, Luke Jacobson Dave Rennie Wallabies Beat Springboks 42-38 Taniela Tupou, Tom Hooper, Hunter Paisami Les Kiss

Auckland Transport confirmed that the newly opened City Rail Link will transport fans to the sold-out venue. Free bus and train travel is included with every match ticket from 3pm, with six-car trains running directly from the city centre to Kingsland Station.

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