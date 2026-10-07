All Blacks Team Named for First Bledisloe Cup Test vs Wallabies

Damian McKenzie will wear the No 10 jersey for just the 11th time in his 81-test career as the All Blacks prepare to face the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday, October 11, 2026. The selection comes alongside the return of Scott Barrett to the starting locks following a long injury layoff, as coach Dave Rennie reshuffles his squad amid a mounting casualty list.

Injuries Force Damian McKenzie into First-Five-Eighth Role

Damian McKenzie’s selection at first-five-eighth marks a rare milestone in his international tenure. With Richie Mo’unga ruled out due to a calf tear sustained in training and Ruben Love sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 season following ankle surgery, Rennie faced a depleted flyhalf depth chart.

Additional reporting confirmed that Mo’unga sustained the calf tear on Tuesday, ruling him out of both Bledisloe Cup tests. Uncapped Josh Jacomb had been tracking as a potential option, but Rennie ultimately omitted him from the matchday 23, leaving Beauden Barrett to also cover No 10 if needed.

Player Position Status / Note Damian McKenzie First-Five (10) 11th start at No 10 in 81 tests Richie Mo’unga First-Five Ruled out (calf tear) Ruben Love First-Five / Utility Out for 2026 (ankle surgery) Scott Barrett Lock (4) Returns to starting XV after back injury

Scott Barrett Returns as Loose Forwards Undergo Changes

Scott Barrett makes his first test appearance of the year, partnering Josh Lord in the second row. Codie Taylor will captain the side from hooker, flanked by props Ethan de Groot and Fletcher Newell.

The loose forward trio undergoes forced experimentation. With Ardie Savea (shoulder) and Luke Jacobson (elbow) unavailable, Peter Lakai and Wallace Sititi step into the starting lineup alongside Tupou Vaa’i at blindside flanker. Meanwhile, Shannon Frizell returns to the 23-man squad for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, providing impactful carrying options off the bench.

Photo: All Blacks

Quinn Tupaea Returns to Start Alongside Jordie Barrett

Outside of the playmaker channel, the midfield sees Quinn Tupaea returning from a knee injury to start alongside Jordie Barrett at centre. In the outside backs, Leroy Carter and Will Jordan patrol the wings, while Beauden Barrett starts at fullback to notch a milestone appearance.

The outside backs absorbed further attrition when Fehi Fineanganofo suffered a concussion and hamstring strain while playing in the NPC. Chay Fihaki was subsequently called into the squad as injury cover, though he missed the matchday 23 as Josh Moorby and Rieko Ioane provide bench utility.

Rennie acknowledged the weight of the fixture ahead of kickoff, pointing out the historical significance of the Bledisloe Cup and the team’s eagerness to return to Eden Park after an extended period on the road.

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