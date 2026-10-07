Denzel Boston Leads NFL Rookies in Receiving Yards with Browns

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has made an immediate impact for the Cleveland Browns during the early stages of the NFL season, leading all league rookies with 284 receiving yards while helping propel the franchise to an unexpected 3-1 start alongside fellow freshman KC Concepcion.

Boston ranks second among rookies in receptions

By the numbers: Selected 39th overall, Boston currently ranks 11th among all NFL players in total receiving yards and second among rookies with 17 receptions.

An Instant Impact on the Cleveland Offense

Arriving in the NFL with clear ambitions, Denzel Boston wasted no time establishing himself on the offensive depth chart. The 22-year-old receiver out of the University of Washington leads all league rookies in receiving yards and sits tied for second at his position with 17 receptions.

Denzel Boston on Why He Has Good Chemistry With Browns QB Deshaun Watson – Sports4CLE, 10/7/26

Cleveland head coach Todd Monken admitted that an immediate contribution is always the hope when drafting high, though mental makeup remains an unknown quantity until players hit the professional gridiron. “When you repêche un joueur aussi haut, sans l’avoir côtoyé, vous ne savez pas trop comment son esprit fonctionne,” Monken noted regarding the rookie’s swift transition.

Player Draft Position Receptions Receiving Yards Denzel Boston 39th 17 284 KC Concepcion First round 17 N/A

Building Chemistry with Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson quickly recognized the rookie’s professional approach during spring workouts, noting his precise route-running and aggressive ball tracking. That early connection translated directly to the field during a recent victory over Pittsburgh, where Boston used his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame and deceptive speed to secure a 60-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the second quarter.

“Je l’ai constaté dès le printemps,” Watson said of the rookie’s maturity. “Sa façon de courir ses tracés et d’attaquer le ballon, c’est impressionnant, surtout pour un jeune comme lui. Il opère vraiment comme un professionnel.”

Recognition from Established Veterans

Boston’s steady production has not gone unnoticed outside the organization.

Browns Found a Star in Denzel Boston

“Il m’a dit ‘j’aime beaucoup ta façon de jouer’,” Boston stated, describing the interaction with one of the players who inspired him during his youth.

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