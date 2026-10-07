Lamar Jackson Faces Uncertain Status With Ankle Sprain

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with a left ankle sprain sustained just before halftime against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed the two-time MVP faces an outside chance to play in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, as backup Tyler Huntley prepares to take the snaps.

Jackson sprained his left ankle on the final offensive play of the first half when Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson sacked him, sending the quarterback to the bench in the second half of a 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Before exiting, Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite leaving M&T Bank Stadium in a protective boot and undergoing an MRI on Monday, head coach Jesse Minter indicated that the organization does not view the injury as a long-term setback. Minter addressed reporters after the game and during his Monday press conference regarding the franchise quarterback’s status.

“Yeah, he was just dealing with a little bit of an ankle,” Jesse Minter, Head Coach, Baltimore Ravens

Minter added that he does not think it’s going to be crazy long term, but we’ll see what happens while the organization continues gathering information on the injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the sprain is classified as neither low nor high, leaving Jackson with only an outside chance to play in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons and the possibility that he could miss multiple games depending on his rehabilitation progress.

Photo: ESPN

Tyler Huntley Prepares to Start in Atlanta

If Jackson cannot take the field for Sunday night’s matchup in Atlanta, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his first start of the season. Huntley has 16 career starts over seven years, including 11 with the Ravens and two victories last season. The Ravens are tied with the Cleveland Browns at 3-1 atop the AFC North division standings and look to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2021 as they head into their first prime-time appearance of the season on Sunday Night Football.

When Huntley took over at halftime against Tennessee, he went 8-of-9 passing for 63 yards, though the offense generated zero points and five first downs across five second-half drives. The Ravens hold a 79-32 record averaging 28.4 points per game with Jackson as their starter since 2019, compared to a 6-11 record averaging 17.6 points per game without him over the same span. The Ravens have playmakers like running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Zay Flowers.

“Snoop came in and ran the operation in a way that allowed us to get the win,” Jesse Minter, Head Coach, Baltimore Ravens

Minter added, That’s what is most important.