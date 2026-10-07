Auburn Man Asks Police to ‘Let Me Snort It’ Before Meth Arrest

An Auburn man was arrested early Wednesday after law enforcement officers found him in possession of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe following a report of a person tweaking badly in the area. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Rian Shelstead, allegedly asked officers for permission to ingest the contraband before being transported to jail.

According to the Auburn Police Department, officers were dispatched just after 5 a.m. to the 300 block of Elm Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities contacted Shelstead and noted physical signs indicating he was under the influence of central nervous system stimulants. Police stated that Shelstead was already on post-release community supervision for previous drug-related offenses at the time of the encounter.

Arrest, Search, and Field Testing on Elm Avenue

During a search conducted as part of Shelstead’s supervision terms, officers recovered suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe. In addition to physical observations, law enforcement utilized the department’s SoToxa Mobile Test System to analyze an oral-fluid sample for drug presence, which provided supplementary evidence supporting the officers’ initial assessments. The Auburn Police Department noted that the testing device was acquired through grant funding provided by the California Highway Patrol.

As officers prepared to transfer Shelstead into custody for transport to the Placer County Jail, he reportedly made an unexpected inquiry regarding the seized narcotics. According to the police department’s account, Shelstead asked the officers, “Let me snort it,” referring to the methamphetamine recovered during the search.

Photo: sacbee.com

Charges and Custody Status at Placer County Jail

Following the encounter, Shelstead was formally booked into the Placer County Jail. Because of his prior qualifying convictions, law information indicates the new drug-possession allegation is slated to be charged as a felony under California’s Proposition 36 and Health and Safety Code Section 11395.

Jail records show that Shelstead has remained held without bail in connection with his parole violation. Alongside the felony drug-possession charge involving multiple prior convictions, he is expected to face a misdemeanor charge for being under the influence of drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia.