Bayern Munich Explores NHL Partnership to Bring Ice Hockey to Allianz Arena

FC Bayern Munich is exploring a strategic alliance with the National Hockey League to host an official regular-season hockey game at the Allianz Arena and expand the German football club’s commercial footprint in North America, according to statements made by Harry Unwin at the Sportbiz Europe conference.

FC Bayern and NHL Seek Mutual Market Expansion

Speaking during the panel titled ‘Inside the Rights Holder Mindset: Rethinking Sponsorship Value,’ Harry Unwin, Head of Partnership Solutions & Insights at FC Bayern, outlined the sweeping ambitions behind the proposed NHL collaboration. Unwin explained that the initiative serves a dual purpose: the NHL aims to deepen its engagement in a German market with a rich hockey tradition, while the Bundesliga powerhouse seeks direct entryways into North American commercial sectors.

The operational roadmap for the alliance features a high-profile ambition to bring an outdoor or indoor NHL fixture directly to the Allianz Arena. Alongside a potential game in Munich, the partnership contemplates winter activations and traditional holiday market integrations to maximize local consumer touchpoints.

Club / Entity Key Representative Strategic Focus Target Market FC Bayern Munich Harry Unwin NHL Alliance & Commercial Growth North America & Germany G2 Esports Sabrina Ratih Co-creation & Fan Playgrounds Global Esports Community MotoGP Alex Weaver Marketing-Driven Partnerships International Motorsport

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To offset digital limitations, Bayern Munich relies heavily on offline initiatives such as its Kids Club. The program boasts over 75,000 members and operates independently of social media platforms via parental consent, prioritizing community building and inclusion over raw digital metrics.

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