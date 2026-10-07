Wagner College Athletics Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Wagner College Athletics announced its four-person Hall of Fame Class of 2026, featuring multi-sport standouts Tim Capstraw, Tim Heaney, Kelsey Rodgers, and Jack Scholz, Jr. The inductees will be formally enshrined on Saturday, October 17, 2026, ahead of the Homecoming football game against LIU at the Spiro Sports Center.

Wagner Hall of Fame Grows to 210 Members

Historical Prestige: This induction class grows the Wagner Hall of Fame roster to 210 members, cementing the legacy of Grymes Hill’s athletic alumni.

This induction class grows the Wagner Hall of Fame roster to 210 members, cementing the legacy of Grymes Hill’s athletic alumni. Broadcasting Lineage: Inductee Tim Capstraw brings active professional visibility to the class, recently celebrating his 2,000th game broadcasting for the New York Nets.

The Class of 2026 Inductees

The selection committee chose the four honorees based on athletic achievement and long-term impact on the department. The inductees represent eras spanning from the late 1980s through 2010 across basketball, football, baseball, water polo, and swimming.

Tim Capstraw, class of 1982, enters the hall following a tenure as head coach of Wagner Men’s Basketball from 1989 to 1999 and baseball in 1984 and 1985. He earned NEC Coach of the Year honors in the 1991-92 season and remains third in program history with over 100 wins. He is also the inaugural recipient of the Wagner Award, recognizing community impact beyond Grymes Hill.

2026 Bison Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Tim Heaney, class of 2003, anchored the football defense as a lineman and linebacker. In his 2003 senior campaign, Heaney collected First Team All-American honors, led the Northeast Conference in tackles and forced fumbles, and tied for first in all of Division I-AA in single-game forced fumbles with Jared Allen.

Inductee Class Year Sport(s) Key Accolade Tim Capstraw ’82 Basketball / Baseball Third-winningest MBB coach in program history Tim Heaney ’03 Football 2003 First Team All-American Linebacker Kelsey Rodgers ’10 Water Polo / Swimming 2010 MAAC Defensive Player of the Year Jack Scholz, Jr. ’92, ’94 M. Football / Baseball 1993 NEC Batting Champion (.418 average)

Rodgers and Scholz Excel in Multiple Sports

Kelsey Rodgers, class of 2010, excelled as a dual-sport athlete in water polo and swimming. Playing goaltender during the 2010 season, she earned MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, leading Division I with 505 saves and a .633 save percentage while securing ACWPC All-American and Honorable Mention status.

Jack Scholz, Jr., class of 1992 with a 1994 master’s degree, starred in both baseball and football on Grymes Hill. On the diamond, Scholz claimed the 1993 NEC Batting Title with a .418 batting average—good for 24th nationally in Division I—and earned CoSIDA Academic All-American honors. On the gridiron, he played quarterback, safety, punter, and punt returner, earning First Team All-ECAC recognition as a safety in 1991.

Enshrinement Ceremony Takes Place October 17

The formal enshrinement ceremony will begin at 12:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2026, in the VIP Room on the second floor of the Spiro Sports Center. Family, friends, and existing Hall of Fame members are invited to a reception at 11:00 am in the Hall of Fame Room prior to the ceremony. The inductees will then receive public recognition at halftime during the Wagner Weekend Homecoming game against LIU.