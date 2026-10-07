Pete Hegseth praises USS Abraham Lincoln crew after record deployment

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, where, as Reuters noted, he commended the endurance of crew members facing a prolonged wartime assignment defined by an unprecedented stretch of consecutive days at sea and heavy fighting against Iran.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, scheduled to dock on Thursday in San Diego, serves as the flagship for a carrier strike group that logged eight suicide attempts among its crew during its time at sea, according to the US Navy. The deployment stretched across more than 260 continuous days without a single port call, establishing a new record tracked by the Pentagon.

Hegseth welcomes USS Abraham Lincoln home before San Diego arrival after deployment to Iran and more

Confronting Scrutiny and Presenting Presidential Citations

During his address on the flight deck, Hegseth criticized media coverage surrounding the vessel. He accused reporters of attempting to turn the crew of the Lincoln strike group into symbols of dysfunction or a failed mission rather than recognizing them as heroes of the ongoing conflict, according to Reuters. Alongside these remarks, he presented an official citation from President Donald Trump honoring the carrier group’s achievements throughout the seven-month war with Iran.

During his tour, Hegseth outlined the combat output generated by the Lincoln strike group. Among its combat accomplishments, the ship sank 64 Iranian warships, eliminated 21 anti-ship cruise missiles, carried out 3,693 combat sorties, deployed 450 Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles, and discharged 1.37 million pounds of ammunition at Iranian targets. Despite the relentless pace of combat operations, Hegseth noted that the ship suffered no casualties and experienced no aircraft mishaps.

On Cam: Pete Hegseth Makes A Major Mix-Up During USS Lincoln Remarks, Then Drops For Push-Ups

What makes the US military and the US Navy and all these sailors different is that you adapt and that you’re resilient and you overcome – you finish the mission nonetheless, Hegseth told the assembled crew, adding that the difficult nature of the deployment is why they were deployed to the region.

Operational Strain and Political Pressures at Home

Standard US naval deployments typically last between six and nine months, though they are subject to extensions during active conflicts. Persistent mental health challenges on long deployments have historically tested the Navy. In August, following reports highlighting low morale and supply shortages aboard the Lincoln, President Trump was asked if the carrier had remained deployed for too long. Trump replied, No, no, no. Not nearly long enough. Hegseth acknowledged these onboard difficulties during his Wednesday visit, noting that there wasn’t an easy resupply.

Photo: marketscreener.com

Addressing the sailors ahead of their return, Hegseth joked that he was the only thing standing between you and home and acknowledged that he personally signed the orders extending their deployment multiple times. You deserve to see your families and see them as soon as possible, he said.

Operational Metric Recorded Figure Continuous Days Without Port Call More than 260 days Combat Sorties Executed 3,693 Iranian Warships Sunk 64 Tomahawk Missiles Launched 450 Ordnance Fired Against Iran 1.37 million pounds Recorded Sailor Suicide Attempts 8

The return of the carrier arrives at a delicate juncture in the US-Iran war, a conflict that has disrupted global energy markets and turned into a domestic political liability for Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections. Running at an estimated $3 billion monthly price tag, the war remains a dominant fixture on the campaign trail. Elevated energy prices have placed the administration and congressional Republicans on the defensive in key competitive states.

Secretary Hegseth Message to the Warriors of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

President Trump continues to weigh subsequent steps regarding Iran, evaluating whether to escalate military strikes before or after the approaching elections while maintaining a naval blockade intended to exert economic pressure on Tehran. Vice President JD Vance stated to Reuters on Monday that Iran must execute a meaningful reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity to satisfy American demands and conclude the conflict.

Concluding his remarks to the sailors, Hegseth credited the crew with advancing national security objectives against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. You have changed the arc of history, he told them.