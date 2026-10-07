USACE begins dredging St Petersburg basin for new Coast Guard cutter

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District has begun mechanically dredging the U.S. Coast Guard boat basin in St. Petersburg, Florida, to remove sediment restricting vessel movements at low tide and accommodate a new inland construction tender under the waterways commerce cutter programme.

Clearing Silt to Secure America’s Waterways

The operational overhaul targets restricted movement caused by accumulated silt in the basin. Without deeper water, the station cannot safely handle the incoming fleet upgrade designed to secure America’s inland waterways.

Preparing for the New Inland Construction Tender

The mechanical dredging project prepares the facility for a new inland construction tender (WLIC), which belongs to the coast guard’s broader waterways commerce cutter (WCC) programme.

Captain Courtney Sergent, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, noted that the incoming WLIC features a significantly greater draught than the vessel it replaces, the retired or soon-to-be-replaced construction tender USCGC Vise.

Expanding Access Along the Southern Seawall

Beyond accommodating the new cutter, the deepened basin will grant larger coast guard vessels direct access to the station’s southern seawall. It will also allow these ships to berth considerably closer to the federal navigation channel.

Steve Klemme, technical support branch chief with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ South Florida Operations Office, explained that these structural adjustments will noticeably sharpen the coast guard’s emergency response capabilities in the region.

Widening the Operational Envelope for Tactical Deployments

Work underway at the basin directly addresses the operational limitations imposed by shallow water depths during low tides.