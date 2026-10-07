Builders Insurance Group Commits $500,000 to App State Brantley Risk Center

Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business has secured a $500,000 commitment from Builders Insurance Group President and CEO Todd Campbell ’87 to modernize and relocate the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center within Peacock Hall.

Private Gift Funds Brantley Risk and Insurance Center Expansion

Capital Allocation: The $500,000 private contribution targets the physical expansion and modernization of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center inside App State’s Peacock Hall renovation project.

The $500,000 private contribution targets the physical expansion and modernization of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center inside App State’s Peacock Hall renovation project. Institutional Scale: App State’s risk management and insurance program has registered a 60% growth rate over the past three years, serving over 190 students with a 96% five-year average job placement rate.

App State’s risk management and insurance program has registered a 60% growth rate over the past three years, serving over 190 students with a 96% five-year average job placement rate. Alumni Engagement: Todd Campbell ’87, who assumed the CEO role at Builders Insurance Group in 2021, maintains active involvement by hosting students during required international study abroad courses in London.

Funding the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center Modernization in Peacock Hall

The financial backing from Builders Insurance Group directly supports structural enhancements currently underway in Peacock Hall. As part of the building’s addition and renovation project—projected to extend the facility’s operational life by 30 to 50 years—the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center will move to a prominent location near the Howard Street entrance.

Relationships are critical to success in the insurance industry, and the redesigned Brantley Center will provide an inviting, highly visible space where students can build those connections, said Dr. David Marlett, App State’s Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina Distinguished Insurance Professor and managing director of the center.

Builders Insurance Group Supports Study Abroad in London

The partnership extends beyond physical infrastructure into direct curriculum support and professional development. During the spring 2026 academic term, Builders Insurance Group leadership actively integrated with App State risk management students during their required study abroad experience in London for the International Insurance Markets course (FIN 4800).

Todd Campbell used his industry network to coordinate corporate site visits for the student cohort. This hands-on model complements the center’s structured domestic output. Across the 2025–26 academic year, the Brantley Center distributed $66,000 in scholarship support across 38 students, facilitated 121 individual mentorship sessions, and executed 16 travel opportunities engaging 137 participants in professional shadowing and industry conferences.

Metric Category Reported Figure Operational Context Program Growth Rate 60% Measured over the past three-year window Active Program Enrollment 190+ Students Encompassing declared majors and minors Historical Placement 96% Averaged over the trailing five-year period Scholarship Distribution $66,000 Awarded to 38 students during the 2025–26 academic term

Walker College of Business Benefits from Campbell Family Philanthropy

The Walker College of Business operates as the largest full-time undergraduate business program within the University of North Carolina System, enrolling more than 4,500 undergraduates across 11 majors.

Our students benefit tremendously from strong alumni engagement and industry partnerships, Dean Vannoy noted regarding the Builders Insurance Group contribution. The gift builds on a history of personal and corporate philanthropy by Campbell and his wife, Laurie, who previously established the Campbell Family Scholarship in 2009 and the Laurie and Todd Campbell Fund for Academic Excellence in 2024 to support faculty retention within the risk management discipline.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.