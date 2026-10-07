Emmi Tolmunen launches Allerg’eat app to find safe food options

Emmi Tolmunen, an Alsace native with a peanut allergy, has launched Allerg'eat, a crowd-sourced mobile application designed to help food-allergic individuals evaluate and find safe options at restaurants, bakeries, and food shops. The platform, which compiles user experiences and allergen safety data on a centralized map, reached approximately 1,000 registered users within three months of its July launch.

App Maps Food Businesses to Address Allergen Compliance Gaps

Crowd-Sourced Triage: Users view a map featuring color-coded pins representing evaluated food businesses, bakeries, and restaurants.

Users view a map featuring color-coded pins representing evaluated food businesses, bakeries, and restaurants. Peer Validation: The platform relies on active contributors who document their personal dining experiences regarding allergen protocols.

The platform relies on active contributors who document their personal dining experiences regarding allergen protocols. Regulatory Gap: The application addresses perceived enforcement inconsistencies in France regarding EU allergen compliance.

The Personal Catalyst Behind Allerg’eat

Tolmunen developed the application after managing her own peanut allergy and experiencing a stark contrast in food safety environments. While living in Guadeloupe, where peanut oil is omitted from local cooking, she experienced a rare respite from hyper-vigilance.

Tolmunen discussed the development of the tool on ICI Alsace, noting that the platform acts as a centralized repository for safety data. “It’s a tool I had been dreaming of for quite a long time,” Tolmunen stated during her broadcast appearance. “I didn’t think I would ever end up developing it myself one day, but the opportunity presented itself, and I had my little trigger that pushed me to action.”

Mapping Allergen Transparency Across France

The core functionality of Allerg’eat rests on community-driven mapping. When users open the interface, they encounter a geographical grid populated by distinct markers. Establishments that have undergone user review appear in color, allowing consumers to filter venues based on prior safety reports.

The platform has steadily expanded its footprint since its initial deployment. Within three months, the user base grew to approximately 1,000 active accounts, supported by an initial cohort of 90 contributors adding field data. Tolmunen pointed to a broader regulatory frustration as a primary driver for the project, noting that France exhibits variable enforcement regarding mandatory allergen disclosures despite existing European Union directives.

Metric Operational Status Launch Window July User Adoption Approximately 1,000 registered accounts Active Contributors 90 users adding localized reviews Primary Focus Peanut, nut, and general food allergens

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