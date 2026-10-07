Tropical Storm Isaias Forecast to Become Atlantic’s First 2026 Hurricane

Tropical Storm Isaias Threatens the Gulf Coast as the Atlantic’s Potential First Hurricane of 2026

Tropical Storm Isaias is churning in the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, and is forecast to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall between Mississippi and Florida by the weekend. The storm threatens the region with up to 10 inches of rain, 7-foot storm surges, and isolated tornadoes, arriving during an unusually quiet Atlantic season shaped by a powerful El Niño.

Atmospheric Conditions Behind a Historically Quiet Season

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has faced severe suppression due to a strong El Niño event. High-altitude winds have repeatedly torn apart developing storms across the Atlantic basin, driving activity to near-record lows and resulting in zero hurricanes up to this point in the season.

Saharan dust has also made the air in primary development regions too dry for storm maturation. The Atlantic is currently experiencing its longest stretch without a hurricane since 1914. Meanwhile, Pacific hurricane activity has remained above average under the same El Niño patterns.

Tropical Storm Isaias Forms in the Gulf, Forecast to Become First Hurricane of Atlantic Season

Tropical Storm Isaias Tracks Toward Gulf Coastlines

Isaias formed early Wednesday morning as Tropical Depression Nine before achieving tropical storm status with winds of 40 miles per hour. Located about 285 miles west of Progreso, Mexico, and roughly 580 miles southwest of the Mississippi River’s mouth, the system is tracking over abnormally warm Gulf waters.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued hurricane watches covering the Mississippi and Alabama coastlines as well as parts of the Florida Panhandle, while tropical storm watches extend into Louisiana.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Florida Declares Emergency as Heavy Rain Threatens Southeast

In response to the incoming severe weather, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across 25 counties. Rainfall totals are projected to reach between 3 and 6 inches across broad swaths of the Gulf Coast, with isolated maximums hitting 10 inches and triggering flash floods in urban areas.

The storm’s trajectory carries disruptive wet weather far inland as it weakens over land, threatening the Southeast, the Tennessee Valley, and the Carolinas through the weekend. Residents from Louisiana to Florida are urged to finalize hurricane preparations and monitor official weather advisories as Isaias approaches.

Afternoon Update on Tropical Storm #Isaias from the NHC in Miami, FL (October 7, 2026)