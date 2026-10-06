Gulf Low May Become Tropical Storm Threatening LA to FL, Forecasters Say

A trough of low pressure churning in the Gulf of Mexico near Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression by the middle of the week, threatening heavy downpours across a wide swath of the American coastline from Louisiana to Florida, forecasters said.

If the system fully consolidates, it would mark the first tropical system originating in the Atlantic basin to bring impacts to the contiguous United States since Edouard made landfall on Sept. 1, according to AccuWeather. Forecasters note that the next storm to form would be Isaias.

Gulf Watch: Higher chance a Tropical Depression impacts Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, and Alabama

The system was initially assigned a 20% chance of development within a seven-day window by the National Hurricane Center. By Monday night, however, those odds jumped to 80% over seven days and 70% within the next two days, according to the latest advisory from the hurricane center.

Late Monday night, the disturbance was generating disorganized showers and storms. Meteorological models indicate the system will drift east-northeast over the next few days before executing a northward turn toward the coast.

Watching the Gulf: Tropical System could impact Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida

Warm Gulf Waters Fuel Potential Intensification

While the exact trajectory and intensity remain fluid, experts emphasize that exceptionally warm water temperatures in the Gulf of America provide ample fuel for intensification. The Gulf is currently record-hot, a factor that has forecasters monitoring the system closely despite other environmental hurdles.

“The waters across the Gulf of America are very warm, but stronger wind shear farther north across the Gulf may limit development potential,” said Dan Pydynowski, Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather. Pydynowski noted that the disturbance may organize into a tropical rainstorm before potentially strengthening into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

A Tropical Storm Is Likely In The Gulf This Weekend! Could It Impact The US?

Matt Lanza, a Houston-based meteorologist writing on his Eyewall blog, added context regarding the system’s potential reach. “Given the record warm temperatures there, I would not rule anything out. A track generally north or northeast [puts] Louisiana through Florida on some notice (not likely Texas). But I think what we are most confident in at this point is a heavy rain event for the Gulf Coast and Florida,” Lanza wrote.

Fox Weather hurricane expert Bryan Norcross pointed out potential atmospheric triggers on his Hurricane Intel blog, explaining that “sometimes an orphaned front can be the trigger for a tropical system” and noting that incoming upper-level winds might ease enough to allow low pressure to develop.

Bryan Norcross Exclusive Analysis: Tracking Brewing Tropical Threat For Future Isais In The Gulf

Heavy Rainfall Threatens Gulf Coast and North Florida

Regardless of whether the system achieves an official named-storm status, substantial rainfall is expected for parts of the Gulf Coast and North Florida, particularly in areas above I-4. Flood watches have already been posted near Tallahassee and in southwest Georgia.

AccuWeather estimates that rainfall totals could reach up to 8 inches from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle. Other regional forecasters warn that rainfall accumulations could approach double digits near the Florida Panhandle as the system interacts with local geography and moisture.

Tropics: Gulf storm possible, could bring rain by Friday

The National Hurricane Center emphasized that residents in the potential impact zone should stay alert. “It is too early to determine the specific impacts to the northern Gulf Coast, but interests there should closely monitor the progress of this system,” the center stated in its advisory.

Unprecedented Timing in the Atlantic Basin

This developing disturbance arrives during a historically quiet period for the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30. Up to this point in the season, no hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Threat RAPIDLY Increasing…

According to historical records, this marks the first time in the satellite observation era—which began in 1966—that no hurricanes have formed prior to Oct. 1.

Forecasters expect further clarity on the system’s structure and track as it completes its northward turn toward the Gulf Coast over the coming days.