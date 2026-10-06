TSV Hartberg and Sturm Graz clash features high-scoring Bundesliga match

The TSV Hartberg and SK Sturm Graz Bundesliga clash saw a flurry of tactical adjustments and a high-scoring encounter, with Fussballdaten detailing the comprehensive player statistics and performance grades from the match.

Tactical Breakdown and Standout Performances

Among the standout performers, Spieler Weiper anchored the offensive metrics for their respective minutes on the pitch, earning a top-tier rating of 1.0. Weiper managed two goals from two shots during a 28-minute appearance, boasting a 100% passing accuracy alongside 10 total ball contacts. He also recorded one clearance and two fouls.

TSV Egger Glas Hartberg – SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz Round 2 ADMIRAL Bundesliga 2026/27

In the midfield, Seidl delivered a creative spark during a 28-minute cameo, contributing two assists and four key passes while finishing with an 87% passing accuracy and an overall match grade of 2.0. He completed 13 of 15 passes and had one successful dribble. Meanwhile, defensive stalwart Vallci logged a full 90 minutes, accumulating 76 contacts and completing 49 of 53 attempted passes for a 92% accuracy rate, complemented by a 2.5 rating. Vallci also won nine duels and made 10 clearances.

Sturm Graz faced defensive and offensive pressures as reflected in the wider player metrics. Hödl registered five shots—including two on target—across 90 minutes, securing a 2.5 rating despite a lower passing accuracy of 76%. He also completed five dribbles and one key pass. On the defensive side, goalkeeper Pécsi faced sustained pressure over the full duration, making four saves against two goals conceded, resulting in a 3.5 rating. Other players struggling for impact included Diarra and Schopp, who both finished with the lowest match grade of 5.0.

Comparative Insights from Match Reporting

Additional reporting from Transfermarkt outlines the goalscoring sequence that defined the fixture’s progression. The encounter featured a goal from Albert Vallci via a header assisted by Jusuf Gazibegovic, followed by responses including a long-distance strike from Luca Pazourek assisted by Tobias Kainz. Further goals came from an own-goal by Benjamin Markus, a header by Otar Kiteishvili assisted by Emir Karić, a penalty by Lukas Fridrikas, and a right-footed shot by Luca Weinhandl assisted by Jacob Peter Hödl.

The match sheet also recorded discipline issues, with yellow and yellow-red cards distributed to multiple players for unsportsmanlike behavior and fouls, reflecting the intensity of the Bundesliga contest as both sides battled for control in the early phase of the season. Those at risk of yellow-red cards included Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Paul Komposch, Konstantin Schopp, Stefan Hierländer, and Ryan Fosso.