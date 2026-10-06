HoYoLand 2026 Attracts 34,000 Visitors to HoYoverse Game Festival

Hooyoverse South Korea announced that its third annual gaming festival, “Hoyoland 2026,” drew a total of 34,000 visitors over a four-day run from October 2 to October 5 at Halls 7 and 8 and the rear plaza of KINTEX Exhibition Center II, featuring interactive zones and live performances across five major intellectual properties.

Hooyoverse Festival Welcomes 34,000 Attendees to Ilsan

The four-day event welcomed 34,000 attendees to the Ilsan exhibition center, marking the third staging of the Hooyoverse-hosted franchise celebration.

Partner brands maintained dedicated activation spaces, with Google Play distributing limited photocards and Galaxy Store showcasing fold-device hardware.

Organizers integrated five core game properties into physical booth layouts that utilized real-world roleplay and character interactions.

Five Core Game Titles Feature Participatory Exhibition Zones

The festival floor housed distinct zones dedicated to five core Hooyoverse titles: Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. Each space adapted digital mechanics into physical, participatory environments for attendees navigating the exhibition halls.

The Honkai Impact 3rd space deployed a clue-based treasure hunt guiding participants toward collectible items, while the Genshin Impact area translated in-game Adventurers’ Guild commissions into physical missions. Nearby, the Tears of Themis zone featured dedicated message drop-off points for users to leave notes directed at the title’s four male protagonists.

호요랜드 2026ㅣ오직 바람을 쫓아 (Chevy) [붕괴: 스타레일 Star Symphony at 호요랜드]

In the Honkai: Star Rail sector, visitors took on the persona of junior reporters for the “Mole Express,” completing missions across the floor. Meanwhile, the Zenless Zone Zero setup offered choreographed interaction sessions allowing players to waltz with characters like Remiel.

Corporate Partners Host Experiential Footprints at KINTEX

Beyond the core developer zones, corporate partners operated major experiential footprints across KINTEX Exhibition Center II. Google Play occupied Section 8 to host participatory prize draws and distribute limited-edition collectible photocards, drawing steady queues of franchise collectors.

In Section 7, Galaxy Store established an extended hardware demonstration area centered on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Fold 8. The booth let visitors test special game themes across the expansive folding displays alongside random digital item coupon handouts. Outside on the rear plaza, Monster Energy coordinated an energy drink sampling station restricted to adult attendees.

Event Metric / Feature Details Event Duration October 2 – October 5, 2026 (4 Days) Total Attendance 34,000 visitors Venue Location KINTEX Exhibition Center II (Halls 7, 8, Rear Plaza) Featured IP Lineup Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero Key Partners Google Play, Galaxy Store, Monster Energy

Main stage programming punctuated the four-day schedule with scheduled community events and musical performances, flanked by a fan-led creator merchandise exhibition. The festival concluded on October 5 with a costumed character parade featuring participants executing accurate recreations of franchise wardrobe designs alongside general attendees.

Hooyoverse South Korea representatives stated plans to continue hosting localized multi-property community gatherings designed to connect players with franchise environments both online and offline.