Scotiabank warns diesel shock may raise Canadian food prices

As globalnews.ca noted, shoppers in Canada might face higher food expenditures soon because significant crude and diesel cost spikes are moving through logistical networks. Crude oil availability has faced severe pressure because the Iran conflict has halted most transport via the Strait of Hormuz, whereas global diesel inventories remain limited due to the Russia-Ukraine war harming Russian diesel facilities and facilities. pendapatan

Diesel is crucial for economies worldwide because it is used to fuel all sorts of vehicles and machinery, including in logistics, agriculture, and industry. Per a Scotiabank publication, these surging petroleum and diesel costs are anticipated to trigger inflation, causing nearly all goods and services—such as housing and groceries—to cost more.

The Iran war has led to more than a typical oil shock. Diesel prices have risen well beyond what the move in crude would normally imply, adding a distinct and broader layer of inflation pressure to the latest energy shock, said Olivier Gervais, Scotiabank director of modelling and forecasting, who authored the report, as cited by globalnews.ca.

Diesel’s reach extends well beyond the pump. As a critical input into trucking, agriculture, construction and manufacturing, higher diesel costs spread through freight, production and distribution networks before ultimately reaching consumer prices, Gervais added.

Rising Diesel Prices Increase Consumer Costs

Higher diesel expenses elevate operating expenditures for corporations. When organizations do not absorb such expense bumps or compensate for them through other business activities, these extra expenses are frequently transferred directly to buyers.

As these energy spikes propagate across distribution networks, customer expenses climb progressively over a period, ultimately elevating retail price tags. First, transportation gets more expensive because diesel is a cost directly tied to getting industrial equipment, tractors, and other machines to work, as well as powering trucks, cargo ships, and trains.

Once companies realize those costs, a lag effect takes place where higher prices get passed along to other areas over the course of 12 to 18 months.

Shelter and food prices rise, but with an important lag—peaking roughly one year after the shock for shelter and 18 months for food, Gervais stated in the report. That delayed response is consistent with higher transportation, heating, and production costs gradually working their way through the supply chain.

The Iran war began on February 28 of this year, while the Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing since 2022. Based on Scotiabank’s estimates, consumers may start feeling significantly more financial pressure starting around March 2026.

Bank of Canada Monitors Inflation Risks

Central banks are monitoring these risks closely, including the Bank of Canada, which maintains a mandate to keep prices stable while supporting economic growth by adjusting interest rates as needed. If inflation spikes due to these higher prices, taking out a loan or renewing one, such as a mortgage, could also get more expensive.

In August, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem noted there was little evidence that higher oil prices had fed through to other goods and services prices more broadly, adding that it was early days and officials would watch the situation closely. The central bank’s inflation target sits between one and three per cent, and higher oil and gas prices in particular kept consumer inflation at three per cent in July and August.

Higher interest rates can help bring down inflation. High petroleum and diesel values, the Scotiabank study cautions, mean an extended disruption would heighten the danger of widespread price escalation and a more forceful central bank reaction.