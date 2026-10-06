KOMSCO launches Jofams Money Dolls made from banknote waste

The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (KOMSCO) is launching a new line of upcycled merchandise named “Jofams Money Dolls,” transforming real currency manufacturing waste into plush keychain collectibles based on historical figures depicted on South Korean banknotes.

KOMSCO Sells Acrylic Charms Made from Banknote Waste

With manufacturing waste from 50,000-won banknotes embedded inside acrylic charms, the product line bridges sustainable corporate practices with consumer novelty items.

Availability spans across both official online shopping channels and physical retail outlets managed by KOMSCO, positioning the items as accessible cultural goods.

From Banknote Figures to Corporate Characters

The initiative responds to declining cash usage by reimagining historical figures as characters who wake up to become employees of the minting corporation under a fictional "Woniverse" worldview.

The character roster assigns specific corporate roles to figures historically rooted in Korean currency. King Sejong inspires “Jo Hun-min,” who oversees cultural business ventures including merchandise and exhibitions. Shin Saimdang is reinterpreted as “Jo Da-im,” taking charge as a banknote designer, while Admiral Yi Sun-sin serves as the template for “Jo Sun-sik,” an active coin sculptor.

화폐 속 위인의 ‘MZ판 환생’… 조폐공사 ‘조팸스’ 전격 공개

Upcycling Manufacturing Byproducts into Collectibles

Marketed under KOMSCO’s eco-friendly upcycled brand “MoneyMade,” the newly released “Jofams Money Dolls” consist of three distinct plush keychain designs meant for attachment to bags and personal accessories. Each doll features an integrated acrylic charm enclosing actual waste pieces generated during the production of 50,000-won banknotes.

KOMSCO’s MoneyMade brand routinely repurposes roughly 100 tons of annual manufacturing waste derived from the country’s currency creation process. By integrating these genuine currency fragments into consumer goods, the corporation aims to spark renewed appreciation for the utility of resources while presenting traditional monetary culture in a relatable format for younger demographics.

Character Name Historical Figure Motif Assigned Corporate Role Jo Hun-min King Sejong Cultural Business & Exhibits Jo Da-im Shin Saimdang Banknote Designer Jo Sun-sik Admiral Yi Sun-sin Coin Sculptor

The rollout of the Jofams Money Dolls marks another step for KOMSCO in diversifying public engagement through sustainable product design. Sales for the three-piece lineup are currently live across official digital storefronts and designated offline retail spaces.