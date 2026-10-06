Stevenson Women’s Tennis Defeats Marymount University 6-1

The Stevenson women’s tennis team secured a 6-1 victory against Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, highlighted by a sweep in doubles play to earn the opening point.

Carter and Chwang Reach Program Win Milestones

Singles Milestones: Shelby Carter’s gritty three-set win elevates her to a tie for third-most combined wins at No. 1 singles and doubles in program history with 28 victories.

Shelby Carter’s gritty three-set win elevates her to a tie for third-most combined wins at No. 1 singles and doubles in program history with 28 victories. Climbing the Ranks: Kara Chwang’s dominant straight-sets performance marks her 19th career singles win, tying her for the 10th-most in program history.

Doubles Sweep Sets the Tone in Arlington

Stevenson established control early on the road by sweeping all three doubles matchups to claim the crucial first point. Sofia McCoy and Shelby Carter handled Olivia Clontz and Elise Wong 6-2. Meanwhile, Kara Chwang and Emma Clayton matched that scoreline by defeating Alejandra Gallegos and Sophia Bernitt 6-2.

The closest contest of the doubles rotation came at the third flight. Molly Whitfield and Rachel Lubovsky fought through a tight battle to secure a 7-5 victory over Myasia Leonard and Great Praise Wisdom, completing the clean sweep across the pairs lineup.

Singles Players Rally for Match Victories

Carrying momentum into singles play, Stevenson sealed the match despite early tests in the upper tier of the lineup. Shelby Carter dropped the first set to Olivia Clontz before mounting a comeback to win 3-6, 6-3, 10-7. At the No. 2 position, Sofia McCoy mirrored that resilience, rallying from a first-set shutout to defeat Alejandra Gallegos 0-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Further down the ladder, Kara Chwang delivered a commanding 6-0, 6-1 performance against Great Praise Wisdom. Emma Clayton followed with an efficient 6-1, 6-0 sweep past Elise Wong. Molly Whitfield added an 8-4 pro-set victory over Sophia Bernitt, while Rachel Lubovsky dropped an 8-4 decision to Myasia Leonard to round out the day’s action.